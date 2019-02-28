SALT LAKE CITY — Ten players with Utah ties, led by six former University of Utah players, will be in attendance at this weekend's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Early indications are that, like last year, it may be a few rounds before any locals hear their name during the 2019 NFL draft, which runs April 25-27 in Nashville.

The combine will provide the athletes with Utah ties a chance to impress not just on the field, but in interview sessions and the weight room as well.

Here’s a look at each of the locals, listed by which day their position groups will perform on-field workouts, which start Friday.

Friday’s workouts

Placekickers, special teams, offensive line, running backs

Jackson Barton, OT, Utah and Brighton High: Barton is tied for the tallest offensive lineman in this year’s class at 6 feet, 7 1/4 inches. "Barton could see a conversion to right tackle in the pros, but his poor pad level coupled with his height is a combination that will be difficult to survive no matter where he plays. He's tough and has adequate strength to battle for position as a run blocker," NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein said of Barton.

Matt Gay, K, Utah and Orem High: Gay, who won the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s top kicker in 2017 and was a soccer player at UVU before transferring to Utah, is one of three placekickers at the combine. "Surprising omission from the Senior Bowl, Gay is a big boy with an even bigger leg who has the ability to drive both the long field goal and the long kickoff," Zierlein wrote.

Iosua Opeta, OG, Weber State and Stansbury High: Opeta is one of five FCS offensive linemen at the combine and is rated by NFL.com as having a 50-50 chance to make an NFL roster. "Opeta will need to add more mass for his move inside to guard, but he does possess some natural strength if he can play with better bend to open up his leverage," Zierlein wrote.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: Like Gay, Wishnowsky is one of just three players at his position at the combine. He's also rated the top punter prospect in this year's class by CBS Sports. "Wishnowsky's punting style is more about control than power and once he gets into the league and eliminates the Aussie punts, we will see his hang time take a big step up," Zierlein wrote.

Saturday’s workouts

Quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends

Steve Conner, FR171631 AP Utah State tight end Dax Raymond (87) reaches up to catch the ball as Boise State cornerback Tyler Horton (14) makes a tackle attempt in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 33-24. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Dax Raymond, TE, Utah State and Timpview High:The Draft Network rates Raymond, who declared for the draft following his junior year at USU, as the eight-best tight end prospect in this year's class. "Raymond projects as a potential starter in time to a team that can utilize him in space as a flex target with high frequency," The Draft Network's Kyle Crabbs said of Raymond.

Sunday’s workouts

Defensive linemen, linebackers

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Austin Lee (11) and Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Sione Takitaki (16) tackle Washington Huskies wide receiver Aaron Fuller (2) in Seattle on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Washington won 35-7.

Cody Barton, LB, Utah and Brighton High: Barton is rated with a better-than-average chance to make an NFL roster by NFL.com. "I like how he plays and I put a backup/special teams grade on him. I like his play strength and he's going to be much faster than people might think," an AFC area scout told NFL.com.

Porter Gustin, Edge, USC and Salem Hills High: Gustin is coming off an ankle injury that cost him the last half of his senior season with the Trojans. “It’s something I’ve always planned on, you know, just dominating. Which makes it tough, because I feel like if I would have stayed healthy, I would have been training for this 100 percent full go since the end of the season and it would have given me a big advantage,” Gustin told the Los Angeles Times.

Chase Hansen, LB, Utah and Lone Peak High: Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller tabbed Hansen, who missed the Holiday Bowl with a hip injury, the biggest question mark among linebackers in this year’s class. NBC Philadelphia’s Dane Zangaro named Hansen among 12 players with the most to prove at the combine: “He's a former safety who switched to linebacker in college ... Hansen had to back out of the Senior Bowl with a hip injury, so he missed that chance to stand out."

Sione Takitaki, LB, BYU: Zierlein said Takitaki's "playing style is tailor-made for special teams," making him an ideal candidate for a backup linebacker position in the NFL. "I had a free agent grade on him this fall, but there is some love for him out there. I don't think he will run well, but he looked and played faster this year so we'll find out at the combine," an NFC west coast scout told NFL.com.

Monday’s workouts

Defensive backs

Ravell Call Utah Utes defensive back Marquise Blair (13) runs after an interception with 'Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver JJ Jefferson (12) attempting to tackle during NCAA football at the Holiday Bowl in San Diego on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018.

Marquise Blair, S, Utah: The Draft Network rates Blair as the ninth-best safety and the 91st overall prospect in this year's class. "Because of his slender frame, some teams are concerned that durability could become an issue considering how he throws his body around. With that said, he's long and rangy in coverage, and embodies the mindset that defensive coordinators want from their units," Zierlein wrote.

NFL Scouting Combine on the air