SANDY — Sandy officials are warning residents to be aware of scammers pretending to be from the health department after the city's recent contaminated water troubles.

"We have had reports of impersonators claiming to be from the health department to test water and asking for financial information," the city tweeted Wednesday.

The city and health department will not ask residents for money, according to the tweet, and such requests are scams.

On Feb. 15, Sandy reported water samples in an area of the city had tested high for copper and lead after a fluoride feeder malfunctioned and sent undiluted fluoride into the system. That incident occurred in the midst of a power outage during a snow storm, the city said.

The contaminated water sickened some residents. On Feb. 16, the city issued an advisory for people in the affected area from 10600 South to 11400 South and 700 East to 2000 East to not drink water or use it for cooking until lab results determined the amount of lead and copper concentrations.

The incident prompted a number of angry residents to show up to a town hall the following week to vent frustrations with the way the city handled the incident. Sandy's director of public utilities was later put on paid administrative leave while the incident is investigated.