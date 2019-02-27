OGDEN — If you don't like the opposition's gameplan and general flow of a game, then force it to change. That was the attitude of the American Fork boys basketball team coming out in the second half and leading to a dominating effort for the final 16 minutes and ultimately a 63-59 win over Copper Hills in the quarterfinal round of the state playoffs.

Down 35-23 at the half, the Cavemen rallied all the way back to tie things at 42-42 after the third quarter and then led throughout most of the fourth quarter up until the final buzzer sounded.

"Their plan was just to come out and hold the ball, and playing that type of game is kind of frustrating," said American Fork guard Trey Stewart. "So we just came out, double-teamed the ball, and just tried to get the ball back and get back into the game."

The plan worked like a charm.

American Fork forced 12 turnovers in the second half, which often led to fast breaks and either an easy look at the basket or a trip to the line. Turns out it was Stewart doing a lot of the heavy lifting in the forced turnover and scoring department, with the senior accounting for four steals in the second half while scoring 13 of his 22 points.

"I'm extremely proud of him," said American Fork coach Ryan Cuff. "He's been a leader all year."

Like most good leaders, Stewart shrugged off his second-half play, stating, "The nice thing about us is we have so many weapons on our team and anyone can step up on any given night. I'm just blessed to be on a team with such amazing players."

Copper Hills has some very good players as well, with those players working well to frustrate the Cavemen considerably throughout the first half to build a relatively big lead. As mentioned, the Grizzlies worked to run a lot of clock, yet did enough to find open looks time and again to the tune of 64 percent shooting in the first half.

"They're extremely well-coached and I knew they'd be ready," Cuff said. "I wish we could have stayed with our Plan A, but we had a Plan B. But I give them a lot of credit ... We had to change some different things offensively. We weren't going to go down without a fight."

Also contributing for American Fork were Isaac Johnson and Tanner Cuff, who each chipped in 11 points. Copper Hills was led by Kyle Hoffman and his team-high 16 points with Stone Hutchings adding 14.

A big key for American Fork was its proficiency from the line. With a lot of whistles blown throughout the second half, the Cavemen found themselves at the line a lot, particularly Stewart, who went 12-15 from the stripe and 9-11 in the second half. Overall the Cavemen converted 24-32 attempts.

With the win American Fork advances to the semifinal round, where it will take on the winner of Kearns versus Davis.