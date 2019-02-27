SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen was grilled for hours by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Wednesday.

Politicians, journalists, media members and other public figures weighed in on the hearing. Here’s a quick roundup of what people were saying.

Media:

This hearing is so unusual in that we’re used to one side tearing down a witness while the other side offers rehabilitation. But here the Dems seem more interested in facts than Cohen’s pride & the GOP is trashing him to rehabilitate someone not even there. 👀#CohenTestimony — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) February 27, 2019

The Republicans are yelling, the Dems and Cohen are calm. This isn't about the substance of things, but the dramatic overall impression is that the Republicans are defensive, furious and also their hair is on fire. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) February 27, 2019

Michael Cohen is knocking down various crazy anti-Trump stories: Prague, money laundering, love child, abortion, elevator tape, other tapes, more. This, after Republicans spent all their time attacking his credibility. — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 27, 2019

Cohen is also indicting R members, even in the face of mountains of evidence of Trump’s mendacity, attack his critics, try to disguise the truth and convey their belief that their voters are too stupid to notice they’ve become henchmen for Trump. https://t.co/UKoVzOHcTM — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 27, 2019

Every person at thus hearing is the person in a your college class with “more of a comment than a question.” — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) February 27, 2019

Key line from Cohen: "He doesn't give you questions, he doesn't give you orders, he speaks in code, and I understand the code because I've been around him for a decade." Others who try defending Trump end up confirming this when they say "that's just how he talks." — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 27, 2019

Watching Michael Cohen’s testimony I’m overcome by the desire to re-watch “Sweet Smell of Success.” Can’t you see Trump telling Cohen, “Match me, Sidney”? — Timothy Noah (@TimothyNoah1) February 27, 2019

House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) at the end of Cohen hearing: “We’re better than this. We really are. As a country, we are so much better than this.” — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) February 27, 2019

Hello, @HouseOversight? Has anyone asked Cohen whether he was ever offered a pardon? Seems like an important question. If I missed it, I stand corrected. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) February 27, 2019

Cohen has:



1. Confirmed Trump directed him to pay off Daniels and McDougal

2. Said Jay Sekulow edited his planned testimony to Congress

3. Knocked down the BuzzFeed story that Trump told him to lie

4. Confirmed he has never been to Praguehttps://t.co/KmzenUE26T — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) February 27, 2019

Wow! What testimony! What a milestone. Here's my take on where Michael Cohen's testimony leaves Trump and the U.S. https://t.co/KxoJduLy7X — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) February 27, 2019

Politicians:

Fair enough, but did you watch veteran lawmaker Peter Welch question Cohen or other veteran Dem lawmakers question Cohen? Give credit where credit is due. Dems did a great job at oversight just as we said we would. https://t.co/yfJEKdqwMj — Rep. Rick Larsen (@RepRickLarsen) February 27, 2019

Elijah Cummings is a hero. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) February 27, 2019

In particular: 1) Roger Stone speaking with the president about Wikileaks, 2) the president’s lawyer editing Cohen’s false testimony to Congress, 3) hush money payments using campaign funds, 4) who knew about the Trump Tower meeting and 5) the Trump Tower Moscow deal in 2016. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) February 27, 2019

After watching Michael Cohen’s testimony, it’s clear he raised some important points today. Several items he spoke about warrant follow up. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) February 27, 2019

There should no longer be doubt in anyone’s mind that collusion with Russia links directly to President Trump himself. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) February 27, 2019

Per today’s testimony, Roger Stone, who was coordinating w/WikiLeaks, told Trump about releasing illegally hacked emails before it happened— & before Trump made a plea for hackers to commit the crime again—implicating Trump in a conspiracy to violate Computer Fraud & Abuse Act. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) February 27, 2019

Cohen’s testimony is a bombshell. As set forth by him today, powerful & compelling facts implicate President Trump in serious violations of the law. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) February 27, 2019

.@RepCummings has shown his grit, grace and humanity in one of the most consequential days on Capitol Hill in recent memory. After the #CohenHearing he said: "Two hundred years from now, people will be talking about today. I say to the press: 'get it right.'" #TrumpRussia — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) February 27, 2019

Several commented on Cohen’s admission that he earned a book deal after working for the Trump administration.

How does Cohen writing a book make him a non-credible witness? — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) February 27, 2019

I had no idea the book industry was this powerful — Andrew Beaujon (@abeaujon) February 27, 2019

Will he get more or less than $750K for the book? — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) February 27, 2019

People celebrated the freshmen representatives:

This hearing is a good way to get to know some of the freshmen elected in 2018 — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) February 27, 2019

Always interesting to watch freshmen in their first high-profile hearing. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) February 27, 2019

Yes, House Republicans had a bad hand to play at today’s Cohen hearing. But they’re playing it really badly — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) February 27, 2019

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez received specific cheers for her questions:

AOC seems to be smartly laying out the rationale for the Oversight Committee to subpoena a bunch more stuff — tax returns, AMI documents, etc. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 27, 2019

. @AOC is laying the groundwork for the Oversight Committee subpoenaing Trump's tax returns. — Alex Wagner (@alexwagner) February 27, 2019

Kudos to @AOC who actually asked fact-finding Qs, not using most time to give speeches. She let him answer, then asked which others could back up his statements.

Veteran lawmakers, R & D alike, should learn from this newcomer on how to actually draw out information. — Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) February 27, 2019

Was easily the most efficient 5 minutes of the entire hearing https://t.co/NbTvZ3U8UM — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) February 27, 2019

AOC doing the actual investigative work of asking what documents there are, where they are, and who knows about them. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) February 27, 2019