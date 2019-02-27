SALT LAKE CITY — With thousands packed into the Salt Palace Convention Center, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints kicked off the ninth annual RootsTech family history and technology conference by announcing a $2 million donation to the forthcoming International African American Museum Center for Family History.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presented the church's donation to Michael Boulware Moore, president and CEO of the museum. Martin Luther King III, son of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., was on hand for the announcement.

"We want to support the museum and the Center for Family History because we both value the strength that comes from learning about our families," Elder Bednar said in a prepared statement. "The museum will not only educate its patrons on the important contributions of Africans who came through Gadsden’s Wharf and Charleston, it also will help all who visit to discover and connect with ancestors whose stories previously may not have been known."

Joseph P. Riley, a lifetime board member of the museum, thanked the church for helping the Center for Family History to become one of the museum's "crown jewels."

"Because of this generous donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the center will catapult into a level of excellence that simply would not be achievable,” said Riley in a news release.

In offering brief remarks, King said the museum will have a "tremendous impact" on the African-American community. He also noted that the partnership between the church and the museum is a reflection of the "beloved community" his father envisioned, according to a news release.

Elder Bradley Foster, a General Authority Seventy and the executive director of the Family History Department, said this museum "will bless African-Americans for generations to come."

The museum will be built on the former Gadsden's Wharf in Charleston, South Carolina, where nearly half of all enslaved Africans disembarked after being forced to America through the transatlantic slave trade.

Construction on the museum is expected to begin later this year with plans to open doors in 2021. When completed, the International African American Museum Center for Family History will be one of the world's top centers for African-American genealogy.

Riley, a former mayor of Charleston, first announced plans to raise funds for the museum in 2000. Since then the project has raisedmore than $75 million with at least $10 million still to go.

In recent years the church has supported African-American genealogy and collaborated with organizations and leaders in the African-American community.

In 2015, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was in Los Angeles as the church, FamilySearch.org and African-American history organizations announced a joint Freedmen's Bureau Project to digitize 1.5 million handwritten records of former slaves and make the records available for free online.

The following year, Elder Christofferson pulled a flash drive from a lantern and presented a database of those Freedmen Bureau records to the Smithsonian's new National African American Museum of History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

Last May, President Russell M. Nelson stood with Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP and "called for an end to prejudice and greater racial and ethnic harmony" at Temple Square.

Two months later at the NAACP Annual Convention in San Antonio, the two organizations announced plans to launch a joint education and employment initiative on the East Coast.

RootsTech is considered to be the largest genealogy conference in the world and is organized by FamilySearch, which operates as a nonprofit company under the church.