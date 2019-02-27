Cowardly.

That best summarizes how our GOP members of the House of Representatives handled the resolution opposing Pres. Donald Trump's executive overreach.

They all talk about abuse of power and the need to keep a president's actions in line with the Constitution, but when it comes time to actually vote to do so and it is against a president of their own party, they fail to do so. Cowardly indeed.

Yes, they are right that long-term solutions are needed with both the emergency powers granted to the president and real immigration reform. But neither of those long-term goals are slowed by taking a stand against an immediate problem such as Trump's false emergency.

I hope our senators will show more courage than did Reps. Bishop, Stewart and Curtis.

Drew Allen

Grantsville