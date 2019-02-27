I am sick of being looked down on as a working teenager because my generation has a terrible work ethic. I am not them, they are not me, but because I happened to be born in 2001, I am grouped into Generation Z.

As a young girl, my family ran a lawn mowing business, and by the age of 8 I was mowing multiple lawns by myself weekly. While most parents were giving their 8-year-old daughters $10 to start a cute little lemonade stand on the corner of their cul-de-sac, I was taught how to start a lawn mower and empty the bag, which was sometimes heavier than I was. This lesson of hard work has lasted through my teenage years.

I am expected to fail at my job, I am expected to be lazy and addicted to my phone. At my new job, I was promoted in less than a month to be a supervisor. Instead of judging me based on my year of birth, judge me on my work ethic, customer service and dedication to my job because I promise you, you’d be surprised.

Camie Wagner

South Jordan