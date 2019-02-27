PROVO — Coming off a 3-1 victory over Grand Canyon, the No. 9 BYU men’s volleyball team takes on No. 8 Stanford in two matches this weekend in a battle between Mountain Pacific Sports Federation foes.

The Cougars host the Cardinal Thursday (7 p.m., MST, BYUtv) before visiting Stanford Saturday.

BYU (7-4, 3-2) rallied from an eight-point deficit in the fourth set to defeat Grand Canyon for its third consecutive MPSF win.

The Cardinal (11-5, 3-2) is riding a four-match winning streak.

Stanford is led by opposite hitter Jaylen Jasper and libero Kyle Dagostino. Jasper is No. 2 in the MPSF in kills with 4.04 per set while Dagostino is second in the league in digs with 2.11 per set.

BYU junior middle blocker Miki Jauhiainen was named Off the Block’s Defensive Player of the Night Saturday after he recorded a career-high nine blocks against the Antelopes. He ranks No. 2 in the MPSF in blocks with 1.19 per set.

Cougar opposite hitter Gabi Garcia Fernandez has had seven straight matches with double-figure kills and his third 20-kill effort of the season. He had 20 against GCU. Garcia Fernandez leads the MPSF and is second in the country in kills with 4.59 per set.

Storm Fa’agata-Tufuga had six kills, five digs and three blocks off the bench for BYU against GCU.