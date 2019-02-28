I am a student at Evergreen Junior High School. Some of our classes have transferred into proficiency-based grading, or PBG, this year and next year all of the classes will make the switch.

I feel like PBG still needs to be fine tuned before it achieves its original objectives. With PBG you get four numbers to determine how you are doing in school. A 3 or 4 are considered proficient, while 2 and 1 need improvement. There is a flaw in this system because 3 represents proficient but will be mapped to a lower traditional grade. If you had gotten all 3’s throughout school, it will be difficult to compete with other students that get traditional grades even though we are “more proficient.”

Some of my teachers give lower scores at midterm that make it difficult to determine our progress, and do not reflect our work in class.The reasoning they give for this is that we haven’t “mastered” it yet, but we don't know how we are progressing or what we need to improve upon. PBG is a good idea, but the way it is being executed is bad. I am concerned about how my grades will shape up against the rest of the nation when applying for college.

Proficiency-based grading needs to be worked on more before it can be used as a reliable source of actual proficiency and knowledge obtained.

Isaac Greene

Salt Lake City