Every municipality has the right of self-determination when it comes to enacting rules and regulations to protect and improve the health of its citizens and the environment in which its citizens reside, and on which their well-being depends.

That includes, but is not limited to, the banning of products and activities it deems harmful to the health and well-being of its citizens, products such as single-use disposable items that contribute significantly to unsightly litter pollution.

In this substitute bill, HB320, I suggest Rep. Mike McKell add language so that the State of Utah shall make no law or provision to prohibit municipalities from establishing rules and regulations that they deem appropriate to protect the health and welfare of their citizens, including limiting the use and availability of single-use disposable items.

James Westwater

Spanish Fork