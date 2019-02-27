The big difference between student-oriented education, and the subject-driven system we now have, is the kind of learning that takes place. Our present system tries to standardize and make students alike in knowledge and skills. In contrast, student-oriented education aims to enhance and magnify unique differences. Virtually every student becomes a bright scholar in what they were born to be good at doing!

Here are five guideposts for changing to a student-oriented system:

1) Each student is responsible for his or her own learning.

Perhaps the biggest lack in subject-driven education is how it prevents each student from exercising the immense power of their God-given agency. James Allen in his amazing book, “As A Man Thinketh,” describes this power: “The human will, that force unseen, can hew a way to any goal, though walls of granite intervene. When spirit rises and commands, the Gods are ready to obey.” Unfortunately, when students are restricted to a narrow path of subjects required for graduation, they lose much of their agency. Many thousands of people have died with their “music still in them” because they attended subject-driven schools.

We could call agency the great “power of purpose.” It reflects an unstoppable, intrinsic motivation to learn about something. In student-oriented education, teachers and parents try to help each student find a personal purpose and use their amazing power of agency to achieve it.

2) Curriculum is determined by the questions, needs and interests of students.

Many teachers have found that a good way to elicit student questions is to cultivate curiosity. When children get curious about something, the questions flow naturally. Marion Brady, a veteran educator and author, has shown that using a combination of questions that start with “who,” “what,” “why,” “when,” and “where” develops a deeper understanding of almost any situation or problem. The process leads to more questions and a zest for knowledge, fostering a valuable student attitude.

3) Parents and teachers form partnerships to help students magnify their unique strengths and creative genius.

Our conventional system aims to help students overcome their weaknesses and learn things they don’t know. This makes many students feel worthless. On the other hand, when teachers and parents help students develop their strengths, they turn on a powerful self-motivation to learn. In some schools the teachers and parents treat every child as a genius. Some student-oriented schools hold weekly talent shows to help students learn who they are and what they are good at doing.

4) Graduation is personalized to reflect each student’s growth in unique talents, knowledge, readiness, ability and desire to be a contributor to society.

Unfortunately, in our subject-dominated high schools, graduation is a dreary, mass-production ceremony with as many as several hundred students lining up to get their diplomas. In student-oriented schools each graduate gives his or her own valedictorian presentation to a small group of friends and district officials, showing with portfolios and other evidence how she or he has developed unique talents and prepared to be a contributor to society. A step toward personalized graduation for Utah would be to make all classes elective, including algebra and other higher math subjects that only a few people ever use.

5) Adequate funding is provided to facilitate student-oriented education.

At the present time Utah spends less per pupil than any other state. With a little more funding we now have a chance do three important things: a) restore teaching as a respected profession, b) involve parents as partners and c) help every student excel as a brilliant, unique scholar.