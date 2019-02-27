WILLARD, Box Elder County — Searchers have recovered the body of an Ogden man believed to have drowned earlier this week at Willard Bay State Park.

Park rangers and crews from Box Elder County and Willard City Fire Department responded to the drowning on Tuesday afternoon and began searching, according to a news release from Utah State Parks.

The Utah State Parks remotely operated vehicle team used a submersible to look for Todd Brandon Isakson, 34.

Authorities found Isakson's body about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday and recovered him from the water. Additional details about Isakson's death were not immediately released.

The incident remains under investigation, officials said.