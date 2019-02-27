Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
FILE - Willard Bay State Park on Tuesday, March 26, 2013. Searchers have recovered the body of a man believed to have drowned earlier this week at Willard Bay State Park.

WILLARD, Box Elder County — Searchers have recovered the body of an Ogden man believed to have drowned earlier this week at Willard Bay State Park.

Comment on this story

Park rangers and crews from Box Elder County and Willard City Fire Department responded to the drowning on Tuesday afternoon and began searching, according to a news release from Utah State Parks.

The Utah State Parks remotely operated vehicle team used a submersible to look for Todd Brandon Isakson, 34.

Authorities found Isakson's body about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday and recovered him from the water. Additional details about Isakson's death were not immediately released.

The incident remains under investigation, officials said.

Ashley Imlay
Ashley Imlay Ashley Imlay is a reporter for the Deseret News and a southern Utah native.
Add a comment