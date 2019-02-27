Alex Brandon, AP
Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., holds up documents as he questions Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, as Cohen testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Washington.
SALT LAKE CITY — Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s exchange with North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows went viral Wednesday during the hearing for Michael Cohen.

Tlaib said Meadows used Lynne Patton, a surprise guest at the hearing, as a prop, calling the moment from earlier in the hearing a “racist” act.

See the moment below:

Meadows fired back and said that Patton was a friend who wanted to challenge Cohen.

Then, Tlaib clarified her comments.

"I am not calling the gentlemen, Mr. Meadows, a racist," Tlaib says.

"I'm just saying it is a racist act," she said, referencing him using a black woman as "a prop" to suggest that President Trump is not racist.

After that, Rep. Elijah Cummings, the chairman for the House Oversight and Reform Committee, defended Meadows.

Here’s how that moment unfolded:

Here’s a good summary of how it all ended:

Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.