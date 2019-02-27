SALT LAKE CITY — Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s exchange with North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows went viral Wednesday during the hearing for Michael Cohen.

Tlaib said Meadows used Lynne Patton, a surprise guest at the hearing, as a prop, calling the moment from earlier in the hearing a “racist” act.

See the moment below:

.@RashidaTlaib calls out @RepMarkMeadows for using a black woman as a prop to "prove" that Trump isn't racist. Says that stunt itself is racist.



Meadows freaks out, demands Tlaib's words be struck from the record.



Cummings lets Tlaib continue. pic.twitter.com/PbRtnqvhuO — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 27, 2019

Meadows fired back and said that Patton was a friend who wanted to challenge Cohen.

Then, Tlaib clarified her comments.

"I am not calling the gentlemen, Mr. Meadows, a racist," Tlaib says.

"I'm just saying it is a racist act," she said, referencing him using a black woman as "a prop" to suggest that President Trump is not racist.

After that, Rep. Elijah Cummings, the chairman for the House Oversight and Reform Committee, defended Meadows.

Here’s how that moment unfolded:

And here's more of what happened next, with Cummings, Meadows, and Tlaib. pic.twitter.com/Sh9kOQDtJy — Alexis Goldstein (@alexisgoldstein) February 27, 2019

Here’s a good summary of how it all ended: