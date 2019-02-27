SALT LAKE CITY — Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s exchange with North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows went viral Wednesday during the hearing for Michael Cohen.
Tlaib said Meadows used Lynne Patton, a surprise guest at the hearing, as a prop, calling the moment from earlier in the hearing a “racist” act.
See the moment below:
Meadows fired back and said that Patton was a friend who wanted to challenge Cohen.
Then, Tlaib clarified her comments.
"I am not calling the gentlemen, Mr. Meadows, a racist," Tlaib says.
"I'm just saying it is a racist act," she said, referencing him using a black woman as "a prop" to suggest that President Trump is not racist.
After that, Rep. Elijah Cummings, the chairman for the House Oversight and Reform Committee, defended Meadows.