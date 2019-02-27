The three-day Creative Arts Festival, which kicked off Wednesday, includes the visual art exhibit, featuring dozens of pieces from veteran artists from across the Intermountain West, performing arts and creative writing. The festival is in its 24th year. The Veterans Affairs Salt Lake City Health Care System uses creative arts as one form of rehabilitative treatment to help veterans recover from and cope with physical and emotional disabilities. The local festival gives veteran artists the opportunity to show off their work with a chance to go on to compete in the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival this fall.

