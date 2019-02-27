LOGAN — Utah State head men's tennis coach James Wilson has announced the addition of Bryan Kulikov (Los Angeles) to the team, opening his collegiate career during the 2019-20 season.

"Bryan really impressed us on his visit with his attitude and eagerness to improve," Wilson said. "I feel like he has huge potential and will be able to contribute right away. I'm really excited to start working with him in the fall."

Kulikov, a five-star recruit who is ranked No. 69 in the class of 2019 and No. 15 in California by tennisrecruiting.net, has numerous accolades during his career, including winning the USTA National Level 3 Tournament in Long Beach, California, and was a part of the UTSA SoCAL Junior Tennis Team that competed in Shreveport, Louisiana. Kulikov also has a Universal Tennis Ranking of 12.72.

"I chose Utah State because of the great coaching staff as well as a strong tennis and fitness program," Kulikov said. "My goals are to keep improving and I feel really happy to be a part of this great team."