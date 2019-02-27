The Mountain West announced its fall all-academic teams Wednesday and Utah State tied for fourth in the conference with 61 student-athletes recognized from the sports of cross country, football, soccer and volleyball. Overall, 37 of the 61 student-athletes to be recognized by the conference are being honored for at least the second time.

Of its 61 academic all-Mountain West selections, Utah State had 18 student-athletes from football honored, along with 14 student-athletes from soccer, 13 from women's cross country, 10 from volleyball and six from men's cross country. Furthermore, women’s cross country and volleyball both ranked second in the conference with most honorees per sport.

Boise State led the Mountain West with 93 all-academic honorees, followed by New Mexico (71), Wyoming (64), Utah State (61), Air Force (61), Nevada (60), UNLV (58), Fresno State (56), San José State (56), Colorado State (46) and San Diego State (35). Hawaii, which is a football-only member, had 24 all-academic honorees, while Colorado College, which is a women's soccer-only member, had 17 all-academic honorees.

Five of Utah State's 61 student-athletes from its fall sports to earn academic all-Mountain West honors carried a 4.00 grade point average, including soccer players Mealii Enos (special education), Grace McGuire (master’s of business administration) and Sara Noel (exploratory), men’s cross country runner Stokton Smith (management information systems) and volleyball player Madi Olson-Shepherd (health education & promotion).

Senior Tylee Skinner, who competes in both cross country and track and field, has now earned academic all-conference honors nine times in her career, including four times in cross country. Fellow senior cross country/track and field athletes Kody Gould, Shannon Maloney and Cierra Simmons-Mecham are all earning academic all-conference honors for the seventh time overall, including the fourth time in cross country. Furthermore, junior cross country/track and field athletes Tavia Dutson and James Withers are earning all-academic honors for the sixth time overall, including for the third time in cross country, while fellow junior cross country/track and field athletes Josie Givens and JD Thorne are earning all-academic honors for the fourth time, including for the third time in cross country. Additionally, senior cross country and track and field athlete Megan Ryan is earning her fourth overall academic honor, including her second in cross country.

Other student-athletes that are earning academic all-conference honors for the fourth time include senior football player Jontrell Rocquemore, senior soccer players Jaylen Hinckley and Danielle Nowers, and senior volleyball player Lauren O’Brien.

Utah State student-athletes that are being honored for academic excellence for the third time include one cross country/track & field athlete in sophomore Bailee Parker, two football players in senior DJ Nelson and junior Jacoby Wildman, two soccer players in Enos and junior Alecia Robinson, and two volleyball players in seniors Kassidy Johnson and Tasia Taylor.

To be eligible for selection, student-athletes must have completed at least one academic term at the member institution while maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better and be a starter or significant contributor on their athletic team.

Fall Academic All-Mountain West honorees

Men's cross country (6)

Haydon Cooper, So., Mechanical Engineering, 3.68

Kody Gould, Sr., Exercise Science, 3.83

Stokton Smith, So., Management Information Systems, 4.00

Jakob Tew, So., Art, 3.83

J.D. Thorne, Jr., International Business, 3.64

James Withers, Jr., Biology, 3.43

Women's cross country (13)

Rae Bedke, So., Finance, 3.93

Hannah Dutson, So., Pre-Nursing, 3.69

Tavia Dutson, Sr., Biology, 3.93

Josie Givens, Jr., Communication Disorders and Deaf Education, 3.71

Jackie Heaps-Hendrickson, Sr., Public Health, 3.62

Heather Holt-Reynolds, Sr., Health Education and Promotion, 3.19

Shannon Maloney, Sr., Psychology, 3.88

Bailee Parker, So., Business Administration, 3.91

Megan Ryan, Sr., Pre-Physical Therapy, 3.61

Cierra Simmons-Mecham, Sr., Nutrition, Dietetics and Food Sciences, 3.79

Tylee Skinner, Sr., Pre-Physical Therapy, 3.98

Alyssa Snyder, Sr., Exercise Science and Psychology, 3.54

Katie Stuthers, So., Residential Landscape Design, 3.78

Football (18)

Roman Andrus, Sr., Spanish, 3.21

Travis Boman, So., Biology, 3.83

Taylor Compton, So., Marketing, 3.79

Dominik Eberle, Jr., International Business and Marketing, 3.26

Baron Gajkowski, So., Finance, 3.60

Jarrod Green, Fr., Exercise Science, 3.00

Taylor Hintze, Jr., Marketing, 3.88

Moroni Iniguez, Jr., Communication Studies, 3.05

Ofa Latu, Sr., Sociology, 3.02

Zach Lee, Sr., Finance, 3.14

Chase Nelson, So., Biology, 3.84

DJ Nelson, Sr., Business Administration and Finance, 3.14

Brandon Pada, So., Political Science and Sociology, 3.60

Dax Raymond, Jr., Sociology, 3.11

Jontrell Rocquemore, Sr., Sociology and Political Science, 3.43

KJ Uluave, Sr., Human Development and Family Studies, 3.16

Jacoby Wildman, Jr., Sociology, 3.72

David Woodward, So., Marketing, 3.16

Women's soccer (14)

Mealii Enos, Jr., Special Education, 4.00

Jordan Foraker, Fr., Civil Engineering, 3.92

Jaylen Hinckley, Sr., Nutrition, Dietetics and Food Sciences, 3.97

Amber Marshall, So., Exploratory, 3.57

Grace McGuire, Sr., Master’s of Business Administration, 4.00

Marli Niederhauser, Fr., Exploratory, 3.83

Sara Noel, Fr., Exploratory, 4.00

Danielle Nowers, Sr., Marketing, 3.28

Karstyn Peterson, So., Human Development and Family Studies, 3.04

Alecia Robinson, Jr., Technology Systems, 3.89

Kelsey Salvesen, Fr., Exploratory, 3.60

Kanyan Ward-Merrill, Jr., Human Development and Family Studies, 3.36

Kami Warner, So., Exploratory, 3.81

Imelda Williams, So., Exploratory, 3.03

Women's volleyball (10)

Bailey Downing, So., Human Development and Family Studies, 3.89

Izzie Hinton-Belnap, Jr., Exercise Science, 3.66

Preslee Jensen, Fr., Exercise Science, 3.81

Kassidy Johnson, Sr., Pre-Physical Therapy, 3.21

Corinne Larsen, Fr., Global Communication, 3.91

Lauren O'Brien, Sr., Business Administration, 3.41

Madi Olson-Shepherd, So., Health Education and Promotion, 4.00

Ally Packard, Jr., History, 3.69

Whitney Solosabal, Fr., Health Education and Promotion, 3.58

Tasia Taylor, Sr., Exercise Science, 3.41