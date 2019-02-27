SALT LAKE CITY — Elsa and Anna fighting elemental foes, Kristoff riding into battle on the back of a reindeer, two mysterious characters we haven’t been introduced to yet — Disney gave us a lot of things to unpack earlier this month in the first trailer for “Frozen 2.”

Now we’re getting the first real idea of what the film will be about, thanks to a rumor circulating on multiple film websites this week.

The rumor: According to the podcast Fine Tooning, the “Frozen” sequel will be about “Anna and Elsa searching for what actually happened to their parents.”

The first “Frozen” film suggested that the sisters’ parents passed away in a shipwreck. We see them boarding a ship that is later overwhelmed by massive waves. The film then switches to a scene of their portrait being covered in black and there’s a shot of what appears to be their gravestones, but their deaths are never actually confirmed.

Fine Tooning said that the first scenes of the “Frozen 2” trailer, which show Elsa attempting to crest monstrous waves with her magic, hint at a storyline that follows her parents’ supposed watery demise, as the imagery is pretty similar.

With Anna and Elsa exploring beyond the bounds of Arendelle, it makes sense that they may be searching for their parents if their parents did not die.

Other rumors about the film: Collider reported this week that the official poster for “Frozen 2” also contains hints about the film’s direction.

Josh Gad, who plays Olaf in the film, said that surprises are in store for fans who inspect the snowflakes, according to Collider.

The spikes of the snowflakes contain four symbols, similar symbols to those seen throughout the trailer. It’s rumored that the symbols could represent the elements, the Gregorian seasons and even imply that Elsa has more power than previously imagined, maybe having, including extended control over the elements, according to Fine Tooning.

If you look hard enough, this teaser poster will reveal quite a few surprises (like how pretty a snowflake is up close). #Frozen2 #November pic.twitter.com/b6WYL368zL — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 13, 2019

/Film sat down with co-writer/co-director Jennifer Lee last March to discuss why Disney was returning to the “Frozen” universe.

According to Lee, “We weren’t going to do a sequel. (Co-director) Chris (Buck) and I were like, ‘That story’s done.’ But then one day we just made the mistake of talking about something and going, ‘Oh my gosh. That’s the thing we still haven’t explored, and it’s important.’”

“Frozen 2” is slated to be released Nov. 22.