My jaw dropped the first time I saw a prototype of a foldable phone. It was at the 2016 International CES in Las Vegas, in Samsung’s private back room. The presenter showed us two phone models. One was in a small cylinder, and the screen just unspooled out of it, like pulling down a projector screen. The other was a little larger than a normal piece of paper and could fold in quarters.

Although they wouldn’t let us interact with the screens — and neither did they — it was a glimpse into the future.

Now, just a few short years later, the future has (almost) come.

At the Mobile World Conference in Barcelona last week, Chinese company Huawei let a few journalists handle its foldable Mate X smartphone. Its price tag is $2,600 and has an approximately 6.5-inch display when folded, about the same size as the iPhone Xs Max. At this point, both the front and the back of the phone have screens. This may seem dangerous when thinking about dropping a phone, but Huawei explained it has designed a full protection case for it.

There are some other benefits, too. When taking a photo of someone, there’s no more “Let me see how it looks.” The photographer and their subject will both see a preview of the shot in real-time from both sides. When opened, the Falcon Wing hinge allows both sides to swing out and make an 8-inch panel that basically works as a tablet. CNET reporter Roger Cheng explained that to release the sides, you push a button on the spine.

“The two sides are a little stiff when you fold and unfold it, and it locks with a little latch,” he said.

Huawei says the screen is durable and won’t over-stretch while folding or bulge in unfolding. And this phone comes with 5G, the super fast connectivity we’ve all been waiting for. The Mate X will be available sometime this year, but you might have a tough time getting your hands on one in the U.S. Huawei is embroiled in controversy right now, and the U.S. government has argued the company could be a security risk for America.

Samsung also announced its upcoming foldable phone last week. The Galaxy Fold will launch in limited availability April 26 with a base price of $1,980. When closed, the phone has a 4.6-inch display and opens like a book to reveal a 7.3-inch display. But unlike the Mate X, the screen is on the inside when folded.

Kate Beaumont, Samsung’s director of product, told The Verge they considered a lot of options.

“We feel that having the screen on the inside is the best way to protect that screen,” she said.

There’s also an upper cutout on the display when it’s fully open, which could detract from the full-screen experience that the Mate X has. But this screen can run three apps at once, making it easy to multitask and drag-and-drop. Tom’s Guide reports the Galaxy Fold will come in 4G and 5G, but that we don’t know when the 5G will launch, or how much more it will cost.

Not everyone is gobsmacked by these foldable options. Mashable’s Stan Schroeder wrote, “It’s a fat, heavy phone, or a small tablet. The former practically don’t exist anymore. The latter sell for less than two hundred bucks at Walmart.” But the capabilities that these foldable phones offer are exciting, and they will only get better (and the phones will get slimmer) with time.