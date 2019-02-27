RICHFIELD — It came down to the final second as Wendover’s Wildcats won a 69-68 first round game at the 1A state boys basketball tournament Wednesday morning in Richfield.

Rogelio Maldonado made the go-ahead shot for Wendover with 39 seconds left to go in the game.

“It turned out to be a pretty shot,” Maldonado said. “I’m just glad the team had confidence in me to take it.”

It was Maldonado’s only bucket of the game.

The Wildcats set up a screen specifically so Maldonado could get a clean look at the bucket, giving Wendover a 2-point advantage.

Piute’s Kelby Jessen ended up going to the line with 2.2 seconds left in the game. He nailed his first shot, but the second rolled out of the side of the hoop, leaving the Thunderbirds in a deficit.

“These are the games we want,” said Kyle Murphy, Wendover’s coach. “To have a game like this is just the start.”

Heading into the tournament, the Wildcats had a 10-0 region record, while Piute was at 6-6.

Murphy said he expected Piute to be a difficult opponent to overcome.

“Those Region 20 teams are amazing,” Murphy said. “Their top four teams all play hard. If you watch all their region games, none of them are blowouts. At any given time, any one of those guys could take over.”

The Wildcats fell behind early in the game, as Piute opened with a 7-0 run.

Pedro Alvarez snapped the T-bird streak with a pair of shots from the foul line for Wendover. Piute’s Tanner Dalton answered with one from the line of his own.

Then Jaison Mendoza then hit a pair of shots, one from beyond the 3-point line, to put Wendover within 1 point of Piute.

The rest of the game played out in a similar fashion as the teams took turns going on short runs, losing the lead, and then gaining it back again.

“We’re not very tall, so we have to utilize our speed,” Murphy said. He said his guards took on the challenge of keeping things fast throughout while doing a good job of handling the ball.

Piute’s Jessen led all scoring players with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Wesley Jensen added 23 points to Piute’s side, including three 3-pointers. Quade Gleave posted 10 points and pulled down 11 boards for Piute.

Jaime Montalvo paced Wendover’s efforts, draining six downtowners on his way to 23 points. Alvarez also hit a 3-pointer on his way to 17 points for the Wildcats.

Wendover's Saul Valle dropped in 12 points.

“They kept their heads,” Murphy said. “They thrive on stuff like this. They love the competition.”

The competition continues at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield through Saturday.