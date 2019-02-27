SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County residents can register to receive emergency notifications or public safety information by text, email or on their cellphones through the Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center’s Emergency Notification System.

The system utilizes the region's 911 database, provided by local telephone companies, to contact landlines whether the number is listed or unlisted. However, those with an alternative telephone system provider — such as a cable network, a Voice over Internet Protocol provider or a cellular telephone — must register those numbers in order to be notified. Similarly, those would like to receive an email notification must register their email addresses. Registration can be accomplished at the communication center’s website at vecc9-1-1.com.

The Emergency Notification System delivers information and instructions regarding emergencies, disasters or critical information under the authority of the responding public safety agencies, emergency management, and/or municipal administrations.

It will be used to notify those homes and businesses at risk within the affected area and will provide information regarding the incident and actions to take, such as evacuation. Additional necessary instructions or information, such as shelter locations, may also be provided.

According to the communication center, personal information gathered on its website will not be shared or distributed, and will use be used for the purpose of providing emergency notifications.