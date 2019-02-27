SALT LAKE CITY — Merriam-Webster decided to troll President Donald Trump and Michael Cohen on Wednesday, the same day that the latter spoke with the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Merriam-Webster tweeted that the word of the day is “grift,” which means “to obtain (money) illicit.”

See the photo below.

The word aligns with Cohen’s prepared remarks for his hearing in which he said Trump lied to the American people and used personal checks to repay hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Cohen said Trump gave Cohen a check “when he was President of the United States ― pursuant to the cover-up, which was the basis of my guilty plea.”

“The President of the United States thus wrote a personal check for the payment of hush money as part of a criminal scheme to violate campaign finance laws,” he said.

Flashback: The Huffington Post reports that Merriam-Webster often trolls President Trump after he tweets about current events. For example, Trump once called European Union “a foe,” which led to Merriam-Webster sharing the word’s definition.