LAYTON — The Utah National Guard's 85th Civil Support Team is helping ferret out the source of fumes that made residents sick and displaced at least two families.

Layton spokesman Steve Garside said the unit has more sophisticated equipment to determine more precisely the levels and type of contaminant that may be an issue.

In the five impacted homes, Garside added that tests show contaminants are "well below any explosive or flammable level."

Three divisions from the Utah Department of Environmental Quality are also involved — water quality, drinking water and environmental remediation — to determine the source of the leaking gas fumes and resulting impacts.

Executive director Alan Matheson signed an order freeing up money to mitigate the hazardous impacts and multiple water and soil samples were taken.

A flyer was sent out Tuesday evening to more than 200 homes in the area of Angel and Gentile streets in a joint notification effort by the city of Layton and the state agency.

But the most severely impacted residents say they have been complaining about the fumes since Feb. 14, emailing city leaders with concerns that were ignored until just recently.

"I am beyond frustrated," said Tyler Hoskins.

He and his wife, Angie, and their three children have been living in hotels since Feb. 17 and stayed with family on Feb. 16.

Tyler Hoskins said they could not stand the fumes any longer. His son, who is severely disabled, began throwing up, as did as his youngest child.

Angie Hoskins said leaving home made a difference.

"Ever since we did, the children have been so much better," she said.

The Hoskins' backyard was excavated by Andeavor, owner of a pipeline, to determine if that was the source of the leak. Additional probes were looking at the Chevron gas station in the same neighborhood.

Garside said the pipeline and petroleum companies were eliminated as a potential source and instead the city believes the fumes are coming from an "old" gas plume discovered during sewer line work last spring.

Saturated soils and the high water table may be causing the plume to migrate along the storm drain channel.

Sampling is continuing in multiple locations.

Erica Gaddis, director of the water quality division, said six samples were collected at storm drains before they dump into Kays Creek, and one sample was taken from the creek itself.

Officials are sampling tap water, and the state installed vapor recovery systems in the most severely impacted homes, according to Utah Department of Environmental Quality spokeswoman Donna Kemp Spangler.

Mark Berger, who has been emailing city leaders, said he is relieved there is now more attention on the issue.

"It is just a big mess with not a lot of answers right now. I am just glad the city is finally letting the public know," he said.

Garside stressed Wednesday he was unaware of problems with community notification.

"That is not how Layton has done business. Usually it is all hands on deck. If we indeed drop the ball, we will learn from it. We are not perfect," he said.

Berger, who has not been staying at his home because of the fumes, shared an email he sent to a pair of council members on Feb. 18, disclosing his concern over an acetone and gas smell in his basement.

Both he and Hoskins emailed Mayor Scott Freitag and others on Feb. 25 after they said they had not heard back.

By that evening, Freitag had responded with an apology and assurances that no agency, including the county heath department, had found "hazardous conditions," at Berger's home and there was no need to evacuate.

Berger said county health testing showed hazardous chemicals at elevated levels.