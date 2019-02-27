SANDY — A driver under investigation for allegedly hitting and killing a Sandy man was arrested and charged with DUI for another incident the next day, according to court records.

Gordon Hal Holmstead, 68, of Sandy, was charged with DUI, a class B misdemeanor, in Sandy Justice Court.

On Feb. 8, two cars were stopped side-by-side at a red light at 8600 South in Sandy when Holmstead attempted to drive between them, damaging both cars and his own, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

After driving between the two cars, Holmsted's vehicle rolled, the report states.

Holmsted was taken to Alta View Hospital, where police noted his speech was slow and slurred, and he kept nodding off while being interviewed, according to the report. Police say he admitted to taking several depressants before the crash.

That crash came the day after police say Holmstead hit and killed Fernando Cruz Lavana, 44, who was crossing the street at the intersection of 10400 South and Wasatch Boulevard.

Holmstead was in a Toyota Camry traveling south on Wasatch Boulevard, and Lavana "was walking in a clearly marked crosswalk with pedestrian signs" when he was hit, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in 3rd District Court.

"Mr Holmstead was not aware of his travel speed and stated he did not see Mr. Lavana until the vehicle he was operating made impact with Mr. Lavana," the warrant states.

As of Wednesday, no formal criminal charges had been filed in that case.

Those two incidents follow a recent string of other bad driving incidents by Holmstead, according to court records.

On Feb. 2 — five days before the fatal auto-pedestrian crash — Holmstead was cited and later charged in Midvale Justice Court with failing to maintain control of a vehicle, a class B misdemeanor.

In January, Holmstead was convicted of impaired driving in Lehi Justice Court for an incident that happened in October. He was ordered to serve two days in jail, according to court records, and was also ordered to undergo an alcohol/substance abuse evaluation. But he failed to do that, according to an affidavit filed on Feb. 15.

In 2016, Holmstead was charged with negligent collision in Sandy Justice Court and took a plea in abeyance, meaning he pleaded guilty to the charge, which was later dismissed after he successfully completed the terms of his probation.