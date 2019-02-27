SALT LAKE CITY — "The Masked Singer" will have its season finale on Wednesday night, and we will finally learn the identity of the Peacock, the Bee and the Monster.

But, according to ScreenRant, the identity of the Peacock is a relatively foregone conclusion: It's Donny Osmond.

Here's the case ScreenRant writer Q.V. Hough outlines in a new article:

The Peacock says he is a former child star and a former Las Vegas performer. And he says Michael Jackson was a "close friend," which might be a hint that the two were popular during the same time. That really might hold weight for the Peacock's identity.

"The Peacock names Michael Jackson as a 'close friend,' which suggests that they became celebrities at the same time," according to Hough. "Donny Osmond has been open about his close friendship with Jackson, which is significant because the late 'King of Pop' had a small circle of close celebrity friends. In the early '70s, Donny Osmond transformed into a pop culture icon after leaving a musical group with his brothers, The Osmonds. At the same time, The Jackson 5 were releasing their most iconic hits."

Hough points to other clues the Peacock revealed on the show, too, including his claim of working with a "magic act" and his wig clue, which pointed many viewers to "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat." You can read my story on that here.

"It all adds up: former teen idol, a Michael Jackson pal, a Las Vegas performer, a magic/variety show, and all the blatant references to Osmond’s entertainment career," according to Hough.

More: Theories have suggested for weeks that Osmond and the Peacock are one and the same. Most recently, a 2014 song clue might have been a nod to an Osmond song from the same time.

The Peacock is one of three remaining contestants on "The Masked Singer" who will be revealed on Wednesday night.

The finale airs at 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. MT.