DENVER — Utah Valley's Kaylee Shimizu and Chicago State's Austin Dobrescu have been named Western Athletic Conference Women's and Men's Golfers of the Week, respectively, for the week of Feb. 20 to Feb. 26.

Shimizu, a junior from Wailuku, Hawai'i (Baldwin HS), was the top WAC golfer at the Grand Canyon Women's Spring Invitational, shooting a 3-over-par 219 to finish eighth among 108 golfers. The junior improved each round, shooting a 3-over-par 75 in the opening round, a 1-over-par 73 in the second round and a 1-under-par 71 to move into the top 10 in the final round. Her weekly scoring average of 73.0 was nearly three strokes better than her average of 75.9 coming into the week. As a team, the Wolverines finished in sixth place among 20 teams.

The honor is Shimizu's first of her career and the first on the season for Utah Valley.

The Wolverines will continue the spring portion of their season by heading to St. George, Utah, for a pair of tournaments on March 11-12 and 14-15. UVU will first take part in the BYU at Entrada Classic before participating in Southern Utah's Pizza Hut Lady Thunderbird Classic.