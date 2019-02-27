SALT LAKE CITY — Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, had a pair of viral moments on Wednesday morning during a hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Cohen, who is Trump's former personal lawyer, said Wednesday that Trump knew ahead of time that WikiLeaks had emails that would damage Hillary Clinton's presidential run, according to The Associated Press.

During the hearing, Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., called Cohen a liar, and Cohen had a snappy comeback.

"You're a pathological liar! You don't know truth from falsehood,” Gosar said.

Cohen responded, "Sir, I'm sorry, are you referring to me or the president?"

Rep. Meadows: This wasn’t the only major moment for Cohen in the early part of the hearing. Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., attempted to defend Trump’s charges of racism, bringing up Lynne Patton, a Trump administration official, according to RawStory.

“She says that, as a daughter of a man born in Birmingham, Alabama, that there is no way that she would work for an individual who was racist,” Meadows said.

“And neither should I, as the son of a Holocaust survivor,” Cohen responded.

“But Mr. Cohen, I guess what I’m saying is, I’ve talked to the president over 300 times, I’ve not heard a racist comment out of his mouth in private,” Meadows said.

Cohen responded, “Ask Ms. Patton how many people who are black are executives at the Trump organization. And the answer is zero.”

