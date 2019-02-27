SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of beating another man to death inside their home was overheard saying "he was making fun of me" shortly after the incident, according to charging documents.

Tyler James Vernon, 37, of Millcreek, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony.

On Feb. 18, Unified police were called to a house at 1280 E. 3770 South on a possible murder, according to the charges. When officers arrived, they found Vernon standing on the porch "holding a black rod over his head" and blood on his hands, the charges state.

Inside, the body of Steven Richard Nyce, 61, was found on the floor in the front room with severe head trauma, according to the charges.

Police interviewing neighbors found one who stated that Vernon was holding a black fire poker and heard him yell "his head is smashed in," the charges state.

Another neighbor told police that Vernon made statements such as "I killed him," "He's not breathing," and "He was mocking me, he was making fun of me."

A possible motive was not revealed in court documents.

Investigators believe both men lived in the house, but police have not said how they were associated. Vernon declined to speak to detectives once he was taken into custody. He did, however, refer to the officers as "demons" and "commanded them to release him in the name of his god," according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

Prosecutors have requested Vernon be held on $1 million bail.

Vernon has a lengthy history of alcohol-related crimes, including DUI and intoxication, according to court records.