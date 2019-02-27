ATLANTA, Ga. — University of Utah head women’s basketball coach Lynne Roberts has been named a candidate for the 2019 Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year Award, it was announced Wednesday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Roberts is one of 15 women’s coaches on the list, joining three other coaches from the Pac-12 in Kelly Graves of Oregon, Scott Rueck of Oregon State and Tara Vanderveer of Stanford.

Roberts is in her fourth year at Utah and with her “no room for complacency” attitude, she has brought the program back into its winning ways with three seasons of 18 or more wins. The Utes claimed their 20th win of the season Sunday, their first 20-win season since 2012-13 and the program's first 20-win regular season since joining the Pac-12.

Utah’s win over Washington State on Sunday was also its ninth Pac-12 win of the season, the most conference wins for the Utes since entering the league in 2011 and the most conference wins by the program since 2009-10.

The Utes have put culture over adversity this season, playing the last 14 games with eight or less players due to injuries, getting to 20 wins to prove that the depth on Utah’s team is invaluable. The Utes have had seven different players lead the team in scoring this season, six score 20 points or more and eight reach double digits in scoring at least once.

The Utes were undefeated heading out of nonconference play for the second time under Roberts and eventually got to 18-1 for the best start in program history.

Utah entered the AP Top 25 this season for the first time since 2008, jumping as high as No. 14 after sweeping the Bay Area schools that included a win over No. 6 Stanford. It was the first time in program history that the Utes had beaten Stanford and it tied the school record for highest ranked win.

The Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year Award will be announced at the Women’s Final Four in April.