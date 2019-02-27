Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Oscar-winning song “Shallow” captivated audiences at the Academy Awards show on Sunday. The two actors got intimate as they sang, coming close together on the piano bench, Gaga’s head resting on Cooper’s shoulder as they belted out, “We’re far from the shallow now.”

I’ve had some people ask me if I’d had a chance to watch “A Star is Born," the show that Gaga and Cooper have made gigantic waves with. The answer is no — I’ve still stuck to my personal commitment to not watch R-rated movies, although I have appreciated the beautiful music that has come from it.

Gaga explained a little about the poignant lyrics in “Shallow,” which represent an open dialogue between men and women and which she co-wrote:

“We are living in a time where there’s so much conversation about women’s voices being heard,” Gaga told Variety. “To me, that conversation is what makes the song successful and beautiful and why people cry when they hear it. It’s because that man and woman connect, and they are listening to each other.”

The performance was mesmerizing. Gaga and Cooper’s chemistry is undeniable, their mutual admiration and respect for each other palpable. I think this is what made the song so successful. There is real, positive energy in something that is genuine and honest.

“This has been a very transformative time for me,” Gaga told Variety. “As an artist, there’s always a feeling of ‘Am I good enough? Am I making something honest? Am I making something true?’ There is a sort of stagnant sadness in me, wondering if I’m enough. Today I did not see that. I saw something different. I saw a clarity. I saw a truth.”

Chris Pizzello, Invision via Associated Press Lady Gaga, left, and Bradley Cooper perform "Shallow" from "A Star is Born" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

It’s moments like those that are simply magic. But it’s come at a price.

“Look, from the outside in, I think people think it’s all champagne and roses for us. ‘Us’ meaning the collective artists slash celebrities,” Gaga said. “I don’t like the word ‘celebrity,’ because to me it negates my artistry. There’s a lot of pain you go through. Everything changes. Your whole life changes.”

My husband Brad and I watched “Bohemian Rhapsody” a few weeks ago, which also won several Oscars. The most moving scene for me was after Freddie Mercury walked offstage, went home and flashed his living room lights on and off for his ex-fiance, hoping she would flash hers back. He was in a big, beautiful, quiet home — totally alone. It’s the biggest juxtaposition, being in the spotlight. One moment you are onstage with thousands of screaming fans yelling your name and adoring you, and the next you’re by yourself on a bus, in a hotel room or home, with no one around. The energy crash is massive. I’ve thought a lot about that over the last few years. Fifteen years ago, I wanted the life Gaga has — well, with some very big exceptions. I wanted the opportunity to do what I loved on a huge scale, for millions of people. It’s what I worked toward for years. I had a very small taste of that in my late teens and early 20s. Life changed for me.

Then I got married. I had four boys. Life changed for me again. And not a day goes by that I don’t feel incredibly lucky and immensely grateful that I don’t come home alone. I will always be in love with performing and making music. I don’t think that will ever go away, and frankly, I don’t want it to. I think we are all given our talents for a reason, and that is to bless our lives and the lives of others.

Evan Agostini, Invision via Associated Press Lady Gaga, winner of the award for best song "Shallow," arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Ultimately, I believe it’s to bring people closer together, to spread love, to let people know that they are not alone and to help them feel the love of our Savior, Jesus Christ. Using our talents in that way to bless others can agitate the stagnant water of sadness that Lady Gaga talked about and open the floodgates to a stream of selfless service that brings more happiness and fulfillment than any amount of fame.

“I think (‘Shallow’) is something that speaks to many people, and during, I think, a very shallow time, it's a chance for us all to grab hands and dive into the water together and swim into the deepest depths of the water that we can."

To me, that means focusing on the people I love and experiencing things as they are happening, not living in the past or worrying too much about the future. It means giving up the fake and the frivolous for things that truly matter.

"Tell me somethin', girl / Are you happy in this modern world? / Or do you need more? / Is there somethin' else you're searchin' for?"

— lyrics from "Shallow"