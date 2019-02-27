SALT LAKE CITY — A new “Pokemon” journey is about to begin.

Nintendo announced Wednesday two new games, “Pokemon Sword” and “Pokemon Shield,” which will be the latest installments of the “Pokemon” game series.

The new games will be released for the Nintendo Switch and will arrive in late 2019.

“’Pokémon Sword’ and ‘Pokémon Shield’ are the latest exciting adventures in the ‘Pokémon’ video game journey that began twenty-three years ago on this day,” said Pokémon Company CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara said in a statement, according to Variety. “Since then, Trainers around the world have discovered new Pokémon, engaged in epic battles, and made countless memories along the way. We look forward to continuing this journey by exploring a stunning new region in the Pokémon universe when the games launch later this year on Nintendo Switch.”

See the announcement in the video below.

New Pokemon: Nintendo introduced three new Pokemon that will kick off the series, including:

Grookey — a grass-type Pokemon who is “full of boundless curiosity.”

Scorbunny — a fire-type Pokemon who is “always running about, bursting with energy.”

Sobble — a water-type Pokemon who “shoots out attacks as it hides itself in the water.”

The Pokémon Company International A photo of Grookey, a grass-type Pokemon who is “full of boundless curiosity.”

The Pokémon Company International A photo of Scorbunny, a fire-type Pokemon who is “always running about, bursting with energy.”

The Pokémon Company International A photo of Sobble, a water-type Pokemon who “shoots out attacks as it hides itself in the water.”

Region: The game will bring players into the Galar Region, which is described as “an expansive region with many environments — idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.”

What to expect: Ishihara, who introduced the two games on Wednesday, said that the game will bring back the random encounters feature from previous games.