SALT LAKE CITY — “Fortnite” released its final teaser image for its upcoming eighth season, and it includes a … banana?

The image, which you can see below, shows what appears to be a banana on top of a volcano. The photo also shows what looks like cracks, which fits with the ongoing earthquakes in “Fortnite.”

It includes the caption, “Explore the world/Challenge your fate/Unearth the secrets/Adventure awaits.”

Season eight begins on Thursday.

Explore the world

Challenge your fate

Unearth the secrets

Adventure awaits.

Season 8 starts tomorrow!

Seasons: A season in “Fortnite” often lasts around 90 days. Season seven, which included a winter theme, lasted for 100 days, along with an extra two weeks of overtime challenges. A reported leak from the PlayStation Network suggests season eight will last 70 days.

Season eight: The video game’s eighth season remains shrouded in mystery. Over the last four days, “Fortnite” has released teaser images that hint at a dragon, pirates and a snake.

Here’s a look at all four teaser images put together:

Here's the complete image of all four Season 8 teasers!

Fire: The fire theme falls in line with the Prisoner character, which gamers could unlock in “Fortnite” toward the end of season seven, according to Forbes. The Prisoner, who has veins of fire, has appeared inside in-game loading screens.

There have also been earthquakes toward the end of the season. All of the speculations have led many to wonder if the “Fortnite” map will split into multiple islands

Bananas: The fourth teaser image hints at bananas being involved in the new season. An Epic Games developer said earlier this month that the new season would be "bananas." So, he's not wrong.