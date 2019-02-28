SALT LAKE CITY — Oh, the places you’ll go with Dr. Seuss. From the fictional town of Whoville to the valley of Truffula trees, the works of Theodor Seuss Geisel have entertained children throughout the world for years.

March 2 marks the 115th birthday of the beloved children’s book author and illustrator — as well as Read Across America Day, chosen by the National Endowment for the Arts to honor Dr. Seuss's lasting impact on children's literacy.

Celebrate Dr. Seuss with these quotes and upcoming events in Utah.

“You have brains in your head, you have feet in your shoes, you can steer yourself in any direction you choose.” — “Oh, the Places You’ll Go”

Associated Press American author, artist and publisher Theodor Seuss Geisel, known as Dr. Seuss, speaks in Dallas, Texas, on April 3, 1987.

“A person’s a person, no matter how small!” — “Horton Hears a Who!”

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” — “The Lorax”

“Today you are you! That is truer than true! There is no one alive that is you-er than you!” — “Happy Birthday To You”

“The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” — “I Can Read With My Eyes Shut!”

“Maybe Christmas,” he thought, “doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas … perhaps … means a little bit more!” — “How The Grinch Stole Christmas!”

EVENTS

Dr. Seuss Day, March 1, 10-11:30 a.m. and 2-5 p.m., Uintah Library, 204 E. 100, North Vernal, free (uintahlibrary.org/2019/02/dr-seuss-day)

Dr. Seuss Day, March 1, noon-4 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $12.50 for general, $10 for seniors, free for members and children under age 1 (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

Dr. Seuss Rhyming Activity, March 2, 10-6 p.m., Taylorsville Library, 4870 S. 2700 West, Taylorsville, free (801-943-4636 or calendar.slcolibrary.org/events)

Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash, March 2, 11 a.m.-noon, Pleasant Valley Branch, 5568 Adams Ave., Ogden, free (weberpl.lib.ut.us/events)

Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash, March 2, 11 a.m.-noon, Weber County Main Library, 2464 Jefferson Ave., Ogden, free (weberpl.lib.ut.us/events)

Dr. Seuss’ Birthday Celebration, March 2, 11 a.m., Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, free (801-594-8632 or events.slcpl.org/events)

Dr. Seuss’ Birthday Storytime, March 2, 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 340 S. 500 West, West Bountiful, free (801-299-8255 or barnesandnoble.com)

Steven Senne, Associated Press In this May 4, 2017, photo a mural that features Theodor Seuss Geisel, left, also know by his pen name Dr. Seuss, rests on a wall near an entrance at The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum, in Springfield, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Dr. Seuss’ Birthday Storytime, March 2, 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 1780 N. Woodland Park, Layton, free (801-773-9973 or barnesandnoble.com)

Dr. Seuss’ Birthday Storytime, March 2, 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 7119 S. 1300 East, Midvale, free (801-565-0086 or barnesandnoble.com)

Dr. Seuss’ Birthday Storytime, March 2, 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 5249 S. State, Murray, free (801-261-4040 or barnesandnoble.com)

Dr. Seuss’ Birthday Storytime, March 2, 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 330 E. 1300 South, Orem, free (801-229-1611 or barnesandnoble.com)

Dr. Seuss’ Birthday Storytime, March 2, 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 10180 S. State, Sandy, free (801-233-0203 or barnesandnoble.com)

Dr. Seuss’ Birthday Storytime, March 2, 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, Red Cliffs Mall, 1720 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George, free (435-627-8412 or barnesandnoble.com)

Dr. Seuss’ Birthday Storytime, March 2, 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 1104 E. 2100 South, Sugarhouse, free (801-463-2610 or barnesandnoble.com)

Dr. Seuss’ Birthday Storytime, March 2, 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 7157 Plaza Center Drive, West Jordan, free (801-282-1324 or barnesandnoble.com)

Dr. Seuss Storytime, March 2, 11 a.m.-noon, The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, free (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash, March 2, 1-2 p.m., Weber County, Southwest Branch, 2039 W. 4000 South, Roy, free (weberpl.lib.ut.us/events)

Dr. Seuss Museum Day, March 2, 1-4 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $1-$2 donation suggested (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash, March 2, 2-3 p.m., Weber County North Branch, 475 E. 2600 North, Ogden, free (weberpl.lib.ut.us/events)