SALT LAKE CITY — Ever since the Utah Legislature's special session last summer to reach a compromise between Salt Lake City and state leaders on the controversial Utah Inland Port Authority, there's been no other legislation filed to change the port authority's powers.

That changed late Wednesday when a member of House GOP leadership filed a bill, HB433, that appears to expand the Utah Inland Port Authority's reach — as well as prohibits any city from bringing legal action or any other challenge to the authority's creation or existence.

House Majority Leader Rep. Francis Gibson, R-Mapleton, is sponsoring the bill. He declined to give an initial comment to the Deseret News on Wednesday morning as he was walking into a meeting with Salt Lake City Councilman James Rogers.

Rogers also declined to comment before the meeting.

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski's Office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The bill appears to give the Utah Inland Port Authority's 11-member board even more reach and power than it already has over about 16,000 acres of Salt Lake City's northwest quadrant — an area the state plans to develop into what's expected to be the largest economic development project in Utah's history.

The bill would allow the port authority to "adopt a project area plan for an area outside the authority jurisdictional land" if the port authority receives written consent from the legislative body of the county or city where the land is located or from the private owner of the land, according to the bill.

In addition to banning political subdivisions from bringing legal action to "dispute the creation, existence, funding, powers, project areas, or duties of the authority," HB433 would also prohibit public money "from any source" to be used to fund such a legal challenge," the bill states.

Deeda Seed, a former Salt Lake City councilwoman and a Utah campaigner for the Center of Biological Diversity who has been a loud critic of the port authority, expressed deep concerns Wednesday about the bill.

"Taking away the authority of local public entities to challenge actions by the port authority is another enormous and troubling power grab in a process that has been full of them already," Seed said. "They keep saying, 'Trust us.' This legislation is evidence that we have absolutely no reason to trust anyone involved in this misguided boondoggle."

Biskupki has indicated a lawsuit against the Utah Inland Port Authority is imminent, though the mayor has not explicitly stated the city itself intends to sue.

Amid fear Biskupski would move on her own to file a lawsuit against the port authority, the Salt Lake City Council moved last year to block the mayor from filing a suit against the port authority without first getting approval from the council.

The Utah Legislature's final-hour passage of the sweeping legislation that created the Utah Inland Port Authority last year sparked fear and outrage from Salt Lake City leaders, who called it a state "land grab" that usurps the city's ultimate land use authority.

Salt Lake City Council leaders later negotiated with state leaders to make changes to the bill in a special session, resulting in the passage of the "compromise" bill HB2001. But Biskupski refused to endorse that compromise, calling it a "bad deal" that still did not address the city's major concern that the port authority would still have the power to usurp city land use and tax increment authority.

Biskupski initially participated in negotiations with Gov. Gary Herbert to make changes to the law, but those negotiations hit a wall. Later, after the council negotiated with state leaders, Biskupski said she "could not in good conscience" take part in a compromise after "it had been made abundantly clear to me that the state had no intention of returning to Salt Lake City our rightful authority."

This story will be updated.