SALT LAKE CITY —Taylor Swift’s been pretty active on Instagram lately, and fans think it means she’s about to drop her next album.

What happened: During the Oscars, Swift casually posted an image of some palm trees on her Instagram account and captioned it with seven palm tree emojis.

While that seems unremarkable, fans have been going wild speculating that the artist may be dropping her seventh album within the week.

Fan theories: Many fans have concluded that the number of the palm trees indicates that an upcoming seventh album is coming. Palm trees have also been cropping up everywhere on Swift’s account.

Maybe I’m reading too much into this but does 7 🌴mean album number 7 is coming??? — megan elizabeth gentry (@megangentry1998) February 24, 2019

The hidden palm tree references EVERYWHERE. My brain is exploding pic.twitter.com/NZUYc98HKD — Rep Tour Dublin 𝔯𝔢𝔭𝔲𝔱𝔞𝔱𝔦𝔬𝔫 Fan account since 2010 (@Swiftness13) February 24, 2019

According to Seventeen, Swift may be collaborating with Katy Perry. Both are rumored to be working on a collaborative project with producer Ryan Tedder, who recently made his Twitter header an image of, you guessed it, palm trees.

Another theory that has gained traction over the past three days is that Swift has been posting daily images that almost appear to be a countdown, which means the artist could be dropping big news by Friday, according to Newsweek.

On Monday, a day after Swift posted the image with the seven palm trees, she posted an image of herself sitting on a staircase with her hand resting on the sixth step from the top.

Swift then posted an image of herself behind a fence that has five holes in it the same day, indicating that big news could be coming by the weekend, whether it’s an album announcement or a new single.

One Twitter user pointed out that the font on Swift’s website has changed, hinting that something new is definitely coming.

During the 2018 AMAs, Swift said, “Guys, I always look at albums as chapters in my life and, to the fans, I am so happy that you like this one. I'm so happy that this means that you liked this one. But I have to be really honest with you about something. I'm even more excited about the next chapter."

Swift has also been seen spending long days in recording studios, according to E! News, all but confirming that a new album is imminent.

“Reputation” is Swift’s sixth album, which she publicized through cryptic Instagram posts back in 2017.

The artist has averaged an album release every two years since 2008, which makes 2019 feel like the right time.