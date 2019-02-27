SALT LAKE CITY — Utah State tight end Dax Raymond is one of many professional football prospects currently awaiting the coming of the NFL draft, with the possibility of joining an NFL roster a real possibility.

As such, Raymond has gone through many a meeting with teams and media alike, all in preparation for the big day.

The Buffalo News, specifically correspondent Mark Gaughan, caught up with Raymond at the Senior Bowl in January and what did Gaughan find out?

A few things.

First, Raymond is comfortable playing in any city in the league.

“I was being interviewed by a scout, and he said what do you think about living in a different city?” Raymond said, according to Gaughan. “I said I’ve lived in Russia for two years. I think I can adjust to anywhere in America.”

Also, Raymond’s age — the tight end is 24 years old — is anything but a disadvantage.

“On one hand, he’s older than most NFL rookies. On the other, he has life experience,” wrote Gaughan.

“I’ve heard both reactions from NFL scouts,” Raymond said, “where it’d be nice if you were 21 or 22. On the other side, I’m more mature. And they don’t need to worry about me on a weekend doing something stupid. They can rely on me being mature.”

There was also talk about below zero temperatures, borscht and Raymond’s draft prospects — according to Gaughan, "Raymond is an intriguing middle-rounds draft prospect."

Mostly, Gaughan noted that Raymond’s two-year mission to Vladivostok, Russia, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints prepared the tight end more than anything else for a future at the highest level.

Evidence of a double standard?

Saturday afternoon saw a battle between two of the heavyweight programs in college gymnastics: Utah and UCLA.

The Bruins walked away victorious in what proved to be a tight contest between the pair of top-ranked teams.

On most occasions, that would have been it.

The teams and their respective fan bases would have moved on in anticipation of the next meet, especially considering the caliber of the upcoming meets — in the case of No. 2 UCLA, that is another showdown, this one with No. 1 Oklahoma, while No. 5 Utah is set to host No. 9 Michigan.

Utah's Mykayla Skinner competes on the floor during a meet against UCLA at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

Instead, the meet spawned a host of divisive issues that were debated fiercely on almost every social media platform. The majority of those debates were focused on the behavior of Utah star MyKayla Skinner.

The reason? Following her floor exercise routine, Skinner was awarded a 9.925, a score that she and many others felt was not reflective of her performance.

Skinner openly displayed her dissatisfaction in front of the judges with questioning hand gestures and visible emotion on her face.

Later, when she was awarded a bouquet of flowers for her event wins on the night, Skinner unceremoniously placed said bouquet on the ground.

“Obviously I was sad,” she said afterward.

That display was enough to ignite a heated discussion about whether or not Skinner’s behavior was appropriate, which led to this Twitter thread by 247Sports' Michelle Bodkin on the double standards to which society holds its female athletes.

After reading about and seeing some comments on what happened at yesterday’s gymnastics meet- specifically in regards to MyKayla Skinner I have a few thoughts... — Michelle Bodkin (@Bodkin247Sports) February 24, 2019

It’s sometimes tough being a woman and not necessarily playing by the “rules”. When you’re outwardly competitive, sassy, and a total boss in every decision you make for yourself it can be off-putting for a lot of people. It’s not right, but that’s just where we are at in society. — Michelle Bodkin (@Bodkin247Sports) February 24, 2019

Skinner is for sure one of those women. She takes pride in her abilities and what she can do. She’s always up for challenging herself and pushing boundaries. You can see that in every single routine she does, but she never gets rewarded for it the way she should. — Michelle Bodkin (@Bodkin247Sports) February 24, 2019

I think there is a faction of people in gymnastics who don’t want to reward that kind of fire and determination. It scares them because it’s so far from the pageantry the sport used to hold when they did it. You were supposed to compete “nicely”, not go for the jugular. — Michelle Bodkin (@Bodkin247Sports) February 24, 2019

That’s what men do, not “dainty” gymnasts. There has been a lot of suggestion that if Skinner would just “dumb down” her routines she would get the scores she “deserves”. — Michelle Bodkin (@Bodkin247Sports) February 24, 2019

That begs the question though, if she’s not competing to the absolute full of her capabilities, would she really be “earning” her scores? Is it not better to perform at the absolute peak of your ability and not be rewarded than to go half speed to just make others comfortable? — Michelle Bodkin (@Bodkin247Sports) February 24, 2019

It’s frustrating because this shouldn’t even be a topic of discussion surrounding Skinner who is by far and away the best athlete I’ve ever seen and probably will ever see in person. — Michelle Bodkin (@Bodkin247Sports) February 24, 2019

Why is she getting overlooked for doing the very same thing we expect our male football & basketball players to be doing? To COMPETE, to give it everything she has and then some? Why are people so scared to reward that same drive in a female athlete? — Michelle Bodkin (@Bodkin247Sports) February 24, 2019

I LOVE that she walked off the floor and I LOVE that she refuses to demean herself so that others feel comfortable. I hope she never changes and I hop she’ll keep fighting. It’s the only way anything will change. — Michelle Bodkin (@Bodkin247Sports) February 24, 2019

Let’s be real. She probably will never get the credit she truly has EARNED as an outstanding athlete, but her willingness to keep chipping away at it is going to make it much easier for her little fans right now to break those barriers in a few years. Trust me, they are watching. — Michelle Bodkin (@Bodkin247Sports) February 24, 2019

Other links

The Florida Cup and other three-way rivalry trophies up for grabs in 2019, plus an in-depth look at the current status of the Beehive Boot (FBSchedules)

Utah football names spring captains (247Sports)

WCC Power Rankings: Josh Perkins and the Zags shine atop an otherwise muddled and messy field (MidMajorMadness)

And finally … a little bit of NBA humor

First, the Portland Trail Blazers got stuck in an elevator for half an hour Tuesday afternoon, which, per center Meyers Leonard, evoked some serious "Speed" flashbacks.

Getting flashbacks to the scene in 'Speed' as the Blazers crawl out of an elevator they were stuck in for over 30 mins



(via @MeyersLeonard11) pic.twitter.com/PNTFT4Y0LG — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) February 26, 2019

Then there was this musical masterpiece created to put the Los Angeles Lakers’ season into focus.