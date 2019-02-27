SALT LAKE CITY — Utah State tight end Dax Raymond is one of many professional football prospects currently awaiting the coming of the NFL draft, with the possibility of joining an NFL roster a real possibility.
As such, Raymond has gone through many a meeting with teams and media alike, all in preparation for the big day.
The Buffalo News, specifically correspondent Mark Gaughan, caught up with Raymond at the Senior Bowl in January and what did Gaughan find out?
A few things.
First, Raymond is comfortable playing in any city in the league.
“I was being interviewed by a scout, and he said what do you think about living in a different city?” Raymond said, according to Gaughan. “I said I’ve lived in Russia for two years. I think I can adjust to anywhere in America.”
Also, Raymond’s age — the tight end is 24 years old — is anything but a disadvantage.
“On one hand, he’s older than most NFL rookies. On the other, he has life experience,” wrote Gaughan.
“I’ve heard both reactions from NFL scouts,” Raymond said, “where it’d be nice if you were 21 or 22. On the other side, I’m more mature. And they don’t need to worry about me on a weekend doing something stupid. They can rely on me being mature.”
There was also talk about below zero temperatures, borscht and Raymond’s draft prospects — according to Gaughan, "Raymond is an intriguing middle-rounds draft prospect."
Mostly, Gaughan noted that Raymond’s two-year mission to Vladivostok, Russia, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints prepared the tight end more than anything else for a future at the highest level.
Evidence of a double standard?
Saturday afternoon saw a battle between two of the heavyweight programs in college gymnastics: Utah and UCLA.
The Bruins walked away victorious in what proved to be a tight contest between the pair of top-ranked teams.
On most occasions, that would have been it.
The teams and their respective fan bases would have moved on in anticipation of the next meet, especially considering the caliber of the upcoming meets — in the case of No. 2 UCLA, that is another showdown, this one with No. 1 Oklahoma, while No. 5 Utah is set to host No. 9 Michigan.
Instead, the meet spawned a host of divisive issues that were debated fiercely on almost every social media platform. The majority of those debates were focused on the behavior of Utah star MyKayla Skinner.
The reason? Following her floor exercise routine, Skinner was awarded a 9.925, a score that she and many others felt was not reflective of her performance.
Skinner openly displayed her dissatisfaction in front of the judges with questioning hand gestures and visible emotion on her face.
Later, when she was awarded a bouquet of flowers for her event wins on the night, Skinner unceremoniously placed said bouquet on the ground.
“Obviously I was sad,” she said afterward.
That display was enough to ignite a heated discussion about whether or not Skinner’s behavior was appropriate, which led to this Twitter thread by 247Sports' Michelle Bodkin on the double standards to which society holds its female athletes.
Other links
The Florida Cup and other three-way rivalry trophies up for grabs in 2019, plus an in-depth look at the current status of the Beehive Boot (FBSchedules)
Utah football names spring captains (247Sports)
WCC Power Rankings: Josh Perkins and the Zags shine atop an otherwise muddled and messy field (MidMajorMadness)
And finally … a little bit of NBA humor
First, the Portland Trail Blazers got stuck in an elevator for half an hour Tuesday afternoon, which, per center Meyers Leonard, evoked some serious "Speed" flashbacks.
Then there was this musical masterpiece created to put the Los Angeles Lakers’ season into focus.