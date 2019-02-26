OGDEN — Seena Namdar, one of Alta's best 3-point shooters, had an open look from 3-point range with a chance to win the game, and time seemed to stand still for a brief moment. Everyone in the Dee Events Center held their breath, waiting to see if the buzzer-beater attempt would go in.

Namdar's 3-pointer rimmed out, and Skyridge defeated Alta 50-48 on Tuesday night.

"The kid, to his credit, he did a really nice job of getting open and really shot it well, too. It was in and out, and it's just like time stands still out there. Thankfully, for us, it rattled out tonight," said Skyridge head coach Jeff Gardner.

"I played with him (Namdar) when I was younger and he's been a shooter his whole life. I just saw it and I'm so glad it went out," Skyridge forward Trevon Snoddy added.

The Falcons were led by 16 points each from Snoddy and Duncan Reid.

Although Skyridge led for all but 22 seconds of the contest, the game was always close.

After Reid gave the Falcons a 45-40 lead on a 3-pointer with 4:50 left in the fourth quarter, Alta went on a 6-0 run, with all points scored by Indy Hanson, to take a one-point lead with 1:42 remaining. From there, Snoddy and Braden Allfrey each knocked down a pair of free throws to give Skyridge a 49-46 lead with just 30 seconds remaining. A Hanson layup for Alta cut the Falcons' lead to one, but Allfrey was fouled and knocked down a free throw with nine seconds to put Skyridge up 50-48 with nine seconds left.

"It's not a perfect science and we had our ups and downs the last couple minutes, but we've got a confident group with good leadership. I think that's the biggest thing at the line there at the end, the confidence to step up and knock them down. Snoddy and Allfrey did a really good job of getting the big ones for us when we needed it," Gardner said of his team's free-throw shooting down the stretch.

"They're a good team. That's a good team, player for player. We've seen them a lot and they come from a tough region and they're a good basketball team. They're extremely well-coached and disciplined, and they guard you," Gardner said of Alta.

The win was Skyridge's first first boys basketball tournament win in school history.

"This is our first tournament win at Skyridge. … Until you get that first one as a program, it's a different feeling. I was just so proud of the way that we fought. They took the lead and we kept our composure and came back and executed and were able to get the lead," Gardner said.

Skyridge says that they're not done yet. The Falcons will take on the winner of East and Viewmont on Thursday afternoon.

"We're not satisfied with that. We want to keep going and take it as far as we can," Gardner said.