SALT LAKE CITY—How to protect the central Wasatch Mountains is on tap for Wednesday at the Legislature.

The Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee is scheduled today to discuss SCR10, a concurrent resolution seeking solutions for the central Wasatch Mountains that urges the president, Congress and Utah's congressional delegation to propose and secure passage of legislation that implements the Central Wasatch Commission's recommendations for the region.

Other issues expected to be discussed at the Statehouse during the day include:

The House Transportation Committee SB100, which would pave the way for electronic driver's licenses.

The House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee is considering HB317, which creates a homeless resource center drug-free zone that increases penalties for certain prohibited acts committed in or on the grounds of a permanent housing, permanent supportive or transitional facility.

The Senate Business and Labor Committee has on its agenda HB258, which sets a criminal penalty for operating a sexually oriented business without a business license.

The Senate Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee is debating S200, creating the Rural County Economic Development Grant Program.

Here's what happened on Feb. 26, the 29th day of the 2019 session: