SALT LAKE CITY — Water in Utah schools and child care centers would be regularly tested for lead under a bill approved Tuesday by the House Education Committee.

HB360, sponsored by Rep. Steve Handy, R-Layton, also calls on the state Drinking Water Board to establish a lead concentration level in drinking water "at or above which schools and child care centers are required to undertake mitigation activities."

In 2017, there was a voluntary request to test for lead in water in schools, Handy said.

"Seventy-five percent of the schools participated. Ninety-two percent had detectable levels of lead. The other thing I came away with was there is no level of lead in water that is acceptable," Handy said.

Under HB360, schools would pay up to $1,000 of mitigation costs and then they could seek funding from the state's Environmental Mitigation and Response funding.

Dr. Claudia Fruin, a pediatrician who is founder of the Utah Lead Coalition, an organization of some 30 public and private partners, told the committee that "Utah has been extremely behind the times in lead awareness and testing initiatives."

It is critical that the state move beyond a voluntary program because "there is no safe level of lead, period. It’s toxic to everyone," Fruin said.

It is particularly toxic to children age 6 and younger and to unborn children, she said.

"It affects nearly every organ system in the body. It’s more readily absorbed in children. It targets their developing brain, their nervous systems resulting in developmental delays, lower IQ scores, aggressive behaviors, along with attention and behavior problems," Fruin said.

In adults, it can lead to heart disease hypertension, kidney disease, as well as miscarriage and infertility.

"All the studies coming out of Flint (Michigan) now are showing mass increases in rates of miscarriages and infertility during the time Flint River water was used," she said.

No one spoke against HB360, but Rep. Adam Robertson, R-Provo, voted against the bill because there can be other harmful heavy metals and substances in water that should be tested for as well, he said.

"I’d like to see this a little more developed. I think it would be short-sighted to just test for lead," he said.

But others spoke in favor of the bill. Rep. Steve Waldrip, R-Eden, said there is urgency to act now.

"I shudder to think of the liability even an implied knowledge there’s lead in the water," he said.

Rep. Lowry Snow, R-Santa Clara, said the issue is "on everyone's radar," after high concentrations of undiluted fluoride were released into a portion of Sandy's drinking water system over a period of up to 48 hours.

The acidic concentration of fluoride ate away at pipes, which elevated levels of copper and lead in the water, resulting in a no-drink order for that area of Sandy City from Feb. 15 until Feb. 17.

Several adults were sickened, and at least one infant became ill from drinking formula mixed with the contaminated water.

Terry Shoemaker, representing the state's school boards and superintendents' associations, urged the committee to support the bill.

A large number of schools participated in the voluntary testing and the results stirred "a great deal of concern" among principals, school board members and families who send their children to public school.

"Safety our primary concern," he said.