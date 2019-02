No. 26 BYU men’s tennis continues play at home against No. 40 Old Dominion on Saturday, March 2, at 5:30 p.m. MST at the Indoor Tennis Courts.

The Cougars (10-2) are coming off two solid wins from the weekend. BYU defeated Air Force 7-0 and the University of Denver 5-2. The Cougars are undefeated at home and hold a 7-0 winning streak. Sam Tullis and Ben Gajardo remain undefeated as a doubles duo with a 9-0 record on the season.

The Monarchs (6-3) completed two big wins this weekend. They upset No. 23 Penn 4-3 while they were unranked and swept Yale 4-0. BYU faced Old Dominion earlier this season during the ITA Kick-Off Weekend where the Cougars defeated the Monarchs 4-2.

Game promotion

Free admission.

Free pizza.

First 300 fans will receive an autographed BYU men's tennis poster.

First 300 fans will be placed in a drawing at the end of the match for a Wilson tennis racket and other prizes.

Results will be updated following the match on the men’s tennis schedule.