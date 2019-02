No. 23 doubles duo Sean Hill and Jeffrey Hsu were honored for the second time as the West Coast Conference Doubles Team of the Week after their strong performance against Air Force and Denver.

The duo was the first doubles court to finish against Air Force with a quick 6-1 victory over Tadhg Collins and Patrick Sklenka. They went on to clinch the doubles point against Denver by defeating James Davis and Matt Summers, which proved crucial in their 5-2 victory over the Broncos.

BYU is 10-2 on the season and hosts No. 40 Old Dominion on Saturday, March 2, at 5:30 p.m. MST.

Read the full WCC release here.