SAN FRANCISCO — Dixie State’s men’s golf team vaulted up four spots on the team leaderboard to register a sixth-place finish at the 2019 Academy of Art Bay Area Invitational on Tuesday at the TPC Harding Park Golf Club.

The Trailblazers (299-300-292), which started the day in 10th-place, combined to post the second-lowest team score of the day with a 4-over-par 292 to finish with a three-day total of plus-27 891. DSU’s final round total was bested only by Western Washington (295-292-282-869, +5), which fired a final round 6-under-par 282 to rally past three teams to claim the team title. Sonoma State (287-293-295) claimed runner-up honors at plus-11 875, while Concordia (OR) (280-298-298), which led after both the first and second rounds, placed third in the 14-team field at plus-12 876.

Senior Nicklaus Britt (71-72-70) recorded his best overall finish of the season as placed second-individually at minus-3 213, just three strokes behind tournament medalist Devin Gregg (72-71-67-210; -6) of Sonoma State. It was the second top-10 finish of the year for Britt, who birdied four of his final seven holes of the day and penciled in five birdies on his card overall en route to a final-round 2-under-par 70.

Freshman Cobe Reck (75-72-79) finished in a six-way tie for 33rd at plus-10 226, while freshman Noah Schone (80-79-70-229, +13) tied for 45th after he carded his best round of the event as he matched Britt with a 2-under-par 70 with five birdies, with three of those birdies coming in his final four holes. Fellow freshman Grant Wilson (80-77-74) also posted his best round of the tourney with a 2-over-par 74 with four birdies on his card to move up 10 spots on the leaderboard to place t-53rd at plus-15 231.

Dixie State returns to action next week at the UC San Diego SoCal Intercollegiate on March 4-5.