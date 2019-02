OREM — A massage parlor owner was arrested Tuesday for investigation of prostitution after four men reported she allegedly offered to perform a sex act during massages, police said.

Rong Guan, 47, was arrested for investigation of four counts of prostitution, a class B misdemeanor, and pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony, according to jail records.

In October, a man told police a worker at Beauty Massage Parlor, 186 W. Center St., made a hand gesture while giving him a massage, offering to perform a sex act, according to a jail affidavit.

Officers later conducted traffic stops outside the business. "Separate probable cause reasons were found and the stops were initiated. During the stops one male stated 'the therapist was not very good at the massage, he said that she looked at him and pointed at the genital area and performed a sex gesture,'" the affidavit states.

In February, officers received another call from a man who reported he was also sexually solicited at the massage parlor. Police showed him a picture of Guan, and he said she was the woman who had sexually solicited him, police wrote.

"He said she started the massage and it seemed like she was untrained," the report says. Soon after, she allegedly touched him inappropriately and asked, "You want this?" according to police.

After he declined, police said she asked him, "No? You scared?" the affidavit states.

"He said he allowed her to massage his legs for another 2-3 minutes but was so uncomfortable that he told her he needed to leave and asked her to leave the room so he could get dressed. He said that as she went to leave the room she stopped and said, 'You leave big tip. Big tip,' emphasizing the word 'big,'" police wrote.