SANDY — Mike Petke couldn’t help but smile.

Since he became head coach of Real Salt Lake in March of 2017, Petke has been lacking a high-quality striker who fits the style of play he wants to employ. First, there was Yura Movsisyan, who had success before Petke took over but then fell out of the playing rotation and left the club. RSL then signed Alfredo Ortuno last offseason as a designated player, but his stint of seven months was a disaster.

Fans clamored during last summer’s transfer window for RSL to find a center forward, but the team stood pat in that regard as Damir Kreilach became a revelation by scoring 12 goals.

Finally on Feb. 4, the club announced that it had signed Liberian Sam Johnson as a designated player after a transfer from Valerenga, a club in Norway’s first division.

“For the first time, I feel like I have a real No. 9,” Petke said Tuesday after the team trained at America First Field, the grin flashing across his face.

" In Sam, the one thing that I know in my research of him and now seeing him in preseason is that he’s an honest guy. He’s an honest worker, and he has quality. He’s a very unselfish player. " Real Salt Lake manager Mike Petke

So what to expect from RSL’s new acquisition at such an important position?

In noting he was excited to have Johnson on his side, Petke said he didn’t want to get too ahead of himself with bold predictions, adding that much of the newcomer’s success or lack thereof will depend on hard work and the coaching staff putting him in position to show what he can do.

Nevertheless, Petke does anticipate that the 25-year-old will be able to make RSL’s attack more potent.

“In Sam, the one thing that I know in my research of him and now seeing him in preseason is that he’s an honest guy,” Petke said. “He’s an honest worker, and he has quality. He’s a very unselfish player.”

Kreilach had similar thoughts.

“First of all, he’s a good guy,” Kreilach said. “Good mentality, good player … the club signed him to score goals, and hopefully he will this year.”

As a designated player, there will likely be a bigger target on Johnson’s back from opponents as time goes on, and higher expectations from fans, particularly after the signing of Ortuno didn’t work out last season.

Johnson said he’s ready to embrace the challenge.

“Coming as a designated player is a big pressure, but I’m cool with it,” he said. “I’m just focused on trying to work hard to make a successful run for Salt Lake City.”

Looking at the group of players who will be primarily responsible for putting the ball in the back of the net as a whole , Kreilach feels as though the addition of Johnson will make more dangerous an attack that also includes Albert Rusnak, Joao Plata, Corey Baird, Jefferson Savarino, Luis Silva and Bofo Saucedo.

RSL finished 2018 14th out of the 23 teams in MLS in goals scored.

“Everyone can replace everyone,” Kreilach said. “The most important thing is to get 100 percent on the field in practice and in games, too. The season is so long, and everyone will get the chance to play.”