After following the Platte River west to the city of North Platte, Nebraska, the 1847 pioneer company led by President Brigham Young continued west, now following the North Platte River. Shortly after arriving in present-day Wyoming, the pioneers of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints crossed to the opposite side of the North Platte River near its confluence with the Laramie River.

Kenneth Mays Present-day Fort Laramie National Historic Site.

Contemporary journals note that in those days, the North Platte River was over 100 yards wide, fast moving and turbulent (Horace K. Whitney and Helen Kimball Whitney's experiences in "The Journey West," edited by Richard Bennett, pages 256-257).

From June 1-3, 1847, the Brigham Young-led company camped about a mile and a half east of a trading post known as Fort John. Historian Richard Bennett explains that although the post was “officially referred to as Fort John by its owners, most travelers called it Fort Laramie after the nearby river. This designation was not officially recognized until the fort was purchased by the United States in 1849” (see "We’ll Find the Place," Richard E. Bennett, pages 171-172).

LaMar C. Berrett and A. Gary Anderson have written that Fort Laramie was considered by “the pioneer Saints as the ‘Halfway House’ between the Missouri River and Salt Lake City. It was 522 miles from Winter Quarters and 509 miles from the Salt Lake Valley.” The fort provided all travelers a place to rest, repair and resupply (see "Sacred Places Vol. 6: Wyoming and Utah," edited by Anderson Berrett, pages 16-17).

The fort is now a national historic site located a few miles from the small town of Fort Laramie. Both are located in Goshen County and are different from Laramie, Wyoming, the county seat of Albany County.