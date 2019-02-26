OGDEN — The last thing Murray coach Jason Workman wanted his players to think about heading into Tuesday’s playoff game was the program’s lack of recent playoff success.

“Keep the grey hairs on my head and don’t let them worry about that stuff,” said Workman, whose team last won a playoff game back in 2011 when David Collette was a senior.

He loved, however, that his players knew what happened earlier in the day during the 5A state tournament — specifically that region foes Highland and Olympus both won.

Workman said things like that build confidence, and Murray added another win for Region 6 on Tuesday as it pulled away from Farmington in the fourth quarter for the 63-49 win at Weber State.

Murray actually got off to a slow start but used a 19-0 run over a lengthy span of 9:48 to open up a 27-22 halftime lead. Farmington came back to take a brief lead in the third quarter, but Murray regained it and never relinquished it for its second win of the season over Farmington.

“I think it took us a while to settle in because we really feed off our energy. We found with this team this year, our (defensive) pressure is what gets us going. We’re fast, and we found out a lot of people don’t like that, we make people uncomfortable,” Workman said.

Farmington handled the pressure pretty well only turning it over 11 times, but Murray turned those into 13 points. Conversely, Murray turned the ball over a miniscule three times, which led to zero easy points for first-year Farmington.

With the win, Murray advances to Thursday’s quarterfinals at Weber State at 4:10 p.m.

Jalen Thompson led the Spartans with 20 points while Ajak Arok added 12 points and eight rebounds.

One of the biggest moments of the game came at the first quarter buzzer as Eric Anaafi hit a half-courter to cut Farmington’s lead to 17-16.

“He’s been having a rough time, and we needed him with foul trouble to play some good minutes,” Workman said.

His 3-pointer was part of the 19-0 run that turned that turned a 17-8 deficit into a 27-17 lead with under two minutes remaining in the first half.

Farmington fought back in the third and regained the 35-34 lead with Jack Davis scoring 8 of his team’s 13 points during the 13-7 run to open the second half.

Murray reclaimed a 44-40 lead by the end of the quarter, and then in the fourth 3-pointers by Thompson and Shida Ado helped it put the game out of reach despite making just 5-of-12 free throws in the quarter.

Farmington’s Kendall Drazler led all scorers in the loss with 23 points.