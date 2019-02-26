LAYTON — Some Layton residents on Tuesday were warned by the city to be aware of possible petroleum vapors in their homes.

On Feb. 14, the Davis County Health Department and Utah Department of Environmental Quality received reports of petroleum odors from residents near the intersection of Gentile and Angel streets, according to a flyer distributed to residents in the surrounding area.

Authorities have since received more reports of gasoline smells emanating from storm drains, city officials said.

According to the flyer, the Layton Fire Department investigated and found no fire danger as a result of the vapors, but officials are asking anyone who smells the vapors in their home to call 911. Firefighters will then respond to check for fire danger, officials said.

Since the initial reports of the smell, state, county and city officials have investigated possible sources, extent and pathways, the flyer states.

Reports of the smell have reached "as far away as Kays Creek," officials said.

Water sampling and investigation is ongoing, according to the city, but officials do not believe there is current "imminent public health concern."