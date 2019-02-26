SALT LAKE CITY — “The View” hosts spent much of Tuesday’s show debating recent comments from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

What happened: Over the weekend, Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said on Instagram that children might be concerned about the changing environment, according to Fox News.

“Our planet is going to hit disaster if we don’t turn this ship around and so it’s basically like, there’s a scientific consensus that the lives of children are going to be very difficult,” Ocasio-Cortez said in an Instagram Live video over the weekend, according to the New York Post. “And it does lead, I think, young people to have a legitimate question, you know, ‘Is it OK to still have children?’”

“Not just financially because people are graduating with 20, 30, 100 thousand dollars of student loan debt so they can’t even afford to have kids in the house, but there’s also just this basic moral question, like, what do we do?”

On ABC's "The View" Tuesday, co-host Sunny Hostin brought up research that said today’s younger generation worries about their future children's lives because of climate change, which aligned with Ocasio-Cortez's comments.

Abby Huntsman, the daughter of former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr., noted her concern with Ocasio-Cortez's statement on "The View."

“It does concern me that there’s even a way to defend the question she’s asking,” she said. “There’s difference in caring about our climate, which I would argue probably everyone in this room cares about the future of their kids and grandkids and the air they breathe, and asking a legitimate question about doing away with the human race.”

She added, “Last I checked … we elect politicians to come up with solutions, not to just do away with everybody. Of all the things she’s said, in my opinion, this is by far the most outrageous.”

“The Democratic Party should make this their platform,” she said. “They should ask that question. Good luck.”

Fact check: As Newsweek points out, “Ocasio-Cortez didn’t say that young people do not want to procreate, nor did she say that future generations should not have children at all.”

“There’s scientific consensus that the lives of children are going to be very difficult. And it does lead young people to have a legitimate question: is it okay to still have children?”

More: Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, made headlines for the same interview when she clashed with Hostin over the topic of abortion, according to the New York Daily News.

“I believe AOC is the leader of the party,” McCain said, according to Fox News. “If you think that is how you win back the White House, I’m here to tell you I’ve spent a lot of time in red states, I’m from a red state, that is a losing argument.”

