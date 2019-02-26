HERRIMAN — A man and woman are in critical condition after a reported stabbing during an argument Tuesday, police said.

The woman, 27, called police about 2:45 p.m. When officers arrived at the home at 5264 W. Primavue Lane, they found that she and the man, 20, both had significant stab wounds, which Herriman police said the two sustained during an argument.

They were flown to a local hospital.

The two lived together, though police on Tuesday did not know the details of their relationship.

There are no outstanding suspects in the incident, police said.

Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic violence is available 24/7 at 1-800-897-LINK (5465) or visiting udvc.org.