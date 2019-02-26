OGDEN — An unusual scoring output from Matt Norman was no problem for Timpanogos in its 61-57 win over Timpview in the first round of the 5A boys basketball playoffs on Tuesday.

After incurring a very rough start, the Timberwolves rolled, putting together a strong comeback in the second quarter and then holding the Thunderbirds at bay until the final buzzer to advance to the quarterfinal round.

"Our guys all believe in each other and all of them can step up any night," said Timpanogos coach Izzy Ingle. "Matt's stepped up in a lot of games and he was still making great decisions out there. They know he's one of the best scorers in the state, so they keyed on him with their zone, but he did a great job finding the open guy."

Norman scored just 2 points through three quarters, although ending with 13 points for the game, which was still well below his season average of 21 points.

Much of the scoring slack was picked up by Timpanogos point guard Colin Christensen, who finished with 17 points, which included a thunderous dunk through the lane midway through the fourth quarter that put the Timberwolves up 50-41. Timpview immediately called timeout after the dunk as the Timpanogos bench went crazy, along with the student section that started chanting the senior guard's name.

"The lane just opened up. I saw the rim and it just happened," Christensen said of his dunk. Regarding the students chanting his name, he heard that, too, and was absolutely grateful for it, adding, "I love our students. They're the best."

The dunk seemed to signify the game was at last firmly in Timpanogos' control with time winding down and Timpview clearly on the ropes.

Through the first nine minutes of the game, however, it was Timpview punching away and forging a 23-10 lead early in the second quarter with not much of anything going right for the Timberwolves. From there, Ingle's team caught fire and finished the first half on a 14-3 run to trail just 26-24 at the break.

"We said that we just needed to wake up, that we weren't playing like we should be playing," Christensen said. "Our coaches kept trusting us and we started playing like the way we should."

Timpanogos continued with the momentum gained in the second quarter into the third, going on a 10-0 run early to lead 37-32 before taking a 42-36 into the final eight minutes.

In the fourth quarter, Norman looked more like his usual self, scoring 11 points in the final period to keep the Thunderbirds from the lead and then take the win. Also contributing for the Timberwolves was Trey Anderson, who scored 11 and Jackson Holcombe who added 9. Timpview was led by Nate Hansen who scored a game-high 18.

Although Timpanogos won the game, Ingle lost yet another shirt, after ripping his sleeve clean through while protesting an early call against his team.

"I didn't. Did you see how quickly the coat came back on?" Ingles joked with reporters regarding his ripped shirt after the game. "Sadly it wasn't the first time that's happened."

With the win, Timpanogos advances to the quarterfinal round where it will take on defending champion Olympus on Thursday.