The merger between the Salt Lake City International Airport police and the Salt Lake City Police Department, which had been managed separately, took effect at the beginning of the year. According to a post on the Salt Lake City Police Department's Facebook page, the merger "will provide efficiencies in operations and broader capabilities to serve the residents and traveler, while offering continuity of service.” Officers working for the newly formed Airport Bureau received new uniforms as part of the merger.

